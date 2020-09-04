Is Fortnite.tips Safe To Use? Know More Details About Free V Bucks

Scam websites for popular Multiplayer games like Apex Legends, Fortnite are always popping up and going down. One more recent site which saw decent traffic is Fortnite.tips. So now the question bothering many gamers is -- Is Fortnite.tips safe? Read below to find out.

Is Fortnite.tips Safe? Free V Bucks, Fortnite Tips and more details

There have always been websites whose main motive is to steal sensitive and personal information from the users. Fortnite.tips is yet another Fortnite scam site that claims to give the players free V Bucks, which is the in-game currency in Fortnite. Owners of this website were using surveys and other ways to trick users into submitting their personal information. The site is definitely not legit and is illegal as it got shut down on September 3, 2020. Check out the video below which explains the scam.

Does Fortnite.tips work?

The site is blocked now and isn't accessible anymore. Players enter their username and choose the amount of Free V bucks they want. After they select the desired amount, they are asked for their information by finishing surveys (which never finish) and downloading programs. Entering your credentials on fake websites like this can result in your information going into the hands of cybercriminals. Scam websites follow a pattern to steam information:

Pick your Battle Pass pack

Select the amount of V-Bucks you'd like

Choose your platform

Enter your username

Wait until the items are generated

After this, they give the users a lot of surveys to complete and programs to download.

How do scams happen on Fortnite?

V bucks are the only way that Fortnite earns money from players as they are used to purchase skins, outfits, emotes, battle passes, and more. The more V bucks a player owns, the more features and stuff he can unlock to show off. These v bucks cost real money and this is where the scams come into play.

Much like real money, once those V-Bucks are spent, passionate players will need an account balance re-up. A Google search on “how to get free V-Bucks” may lead to an online Fortnite community bustling with user-to-user advice forums. But mostly it will lead to scam sites waiting for unsuspecting players to fall for it.

Promo Image Credits: Epic Games