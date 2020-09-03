Far Cry 3 Now Available Free For Limited Time On Uplay

Far Cry 3 is an FPS (first-person shooter) made by Ubisoft. The game is an open world and focuses on exploration, survival, and combat. The story takes place on an island where a group of friends are having a vacation. Protagonist Jason Brody and all his friends get kidnapped by pirates after the vacation takes a wrong turn. Now he must save everyone and escape the island.

Far Cry 3 Now Available for Free from Ubisoft

Far Cry 3 (PC) is free on Uplay China* https://t.co/AolBhj6Dee



*similar to free Valiant Hearts last month - load the site on mobile, add it to cart, and then login with your Uplay account. Should activate after login and confirming transaction pic.twitter.com/PD5HbFImrb — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 1, 2020

Ubisoft has made the best Far Cry game 100 percent free to download and own. Far Cry 3 is currently free for a limited time.

Far Cry 3 System Requirements: Minimum and Recommended

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 7 (with SP1) or Windows 8

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E6700 @ 2.6 GHz or better, AMD Athlon 64 X2 6000+ @ 3.0Ghz or better

Memory: 4 GB

Video: 512 MB DirectX 9.0c compliant card with Shader Model 3.0 or higher / NVidia 8800 or better, AMD HD 2900 or better

Sound: DirectX 9.0c Compatible Sound Card with Latest Drivers

DirectX: 9.0c

Storage: 15 GB

Peripherals: Mouse, keyboard, gamepad optional

Internet connection: Broadband connection and service required for multiplayer mode

Recommended requirements

OS: Windows 7 (with SP1) or Windows 8

Processor: Intel Core i3-530 @ 2.9 GHz or better, AMD Phenom II X2 @ 3.1 GHz or better

Memory: 4 GB

Video: 1024 MB DirectX 11.0 compliant card with Shader Model 5.0 or higher / NVidia 480 or better, AMD HD 5770 or better

Sound: DirectX 9.0c Compatible Sound Card 5.1 with Latest Drivers

DirectX: 9.0c

Storage: 15 GB

Peripherals: Xbox 360 controller for Windows

Internet connection: Broadband connection and service required for multiplayer mode



Supported video cards at the time of release

AMD Radeon HD 2900 / 3000 / 4000 / 5000 / 6000 / 7000 series

NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GTX / 9 / 200 / 400 / 500 / 600 series

Far Cry 3 Download Steps from Ubisoft

Create your account by going to Uplay. Currently, the company has made the game available only for China but you can access the link from your mobile phone and add it to your cart. Far Cry 3 size is at least 15 GB so players will need to free up that much of disk space to install it.

Promo Image Credits: Ubisoft

Image Credits: Far Cry 3