Is Free Fire Banned In India? See Details About Whether Free Fire Has Been Banned

The Government of India today banned more 118 Chinese Apps in India including PUBG. The major decision comes amid the prolonged standoff with China at the Line of Actual Control. According to the Union Government the banned apps engaged in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the state. IT ministry received many complaints regarding the misuse of these apps for theft and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers of outside India. After this ban of PUBG, a lot of people have been wondering about a similar app called Free Fire. A lot of people are curious about is Free Fire banned in India? Here is everything you need to know about Free Fire ban news.

Is Free Fire banned in India?

According to the list of applications banned by Government of India on September 2, 2020, Free fire is not included in the list. Which means that Free Fire is not banned in India and will continue to be available for all the users in India. The game is free on the Play store and also on iOS. The game is similar to PUBG and features 10 minute-long games where players fight against other 49 players online for survival on a remote island. The players can choose their starting point and collect several weapons and supplies to extend their battle life.

Free Fire origin country

Free Fire or Garena Free Fire is developed by Sea Ltd, a company that origins from Singapore. The current CEO of Garena Free Fire are Forrest Li who is also the founder of the company. Forrest Li was born in China, however, he shifted to Singapore and he is currently a resident of Singapore with citizenship of the country. Therefore, Free Fire is not a Chinese app and hence has not been banned in India.

