Is Just Cause 4 Multiplayer? Can You Play Just Cause 4 Online?

Many Just Cause series fans around the world are enjoying the 4th edition of the series with several incredible interfaces. The Just Cause 4 is available for all the players on various platforms including PlayStation, Xbox and PC. However, many players who have not played the game yet are wondering about "is Just Cause 4 multiplayer?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Can you play Just Cause 4 online?

Many players are wondering if Just Cause 4 is multiplayer or not. However, despite the success of the Just Cause 2 and Just Cause 3, the 4th edition does not have multiplayer mods. The Avalanche Studios and Square Enix, the game’s creative director Francesco Antolini confirmed that “Just Cause 4 will not feature multiplayer.”

This means players will be able to enjoy this game in the offline mode only. Avalanche’s current slate of games includes Just Cause 4, Rage 2, theHunter: Call of the Wild, and Generation Zero.

Just Cause 4 system requirements

Just Cause 4 Minimum requirements

OS - Windows 7 SP1 with Platform Update for Windows 7 (64-bit versions only)

CPU - Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz | AMD FX-6300 @ 3.5 GHz or better

RAM - 8 GB

Graphics - Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 (2GB VRAM or better) | AMD R9 270 (2GB VRAM or better)

DirectX - DX 11.1

HDD/ SSD - 59 GB

Just Cause 4 Recommended requirements

OS - Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

CPU - Intel Core i7-4770 @ 3.4 GHz | AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz or equivalent

RAM - 16 GB

Graphics - Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (6GB VRAM or better) | AMD Vega 56 (6GB VRAM or better)

DirectX - DX 11.1

HDD/ SSD - 59 GB

Just Cause 4 4K System Requirements

OS - Windows 10 (64-bit Fall Creators update)

CPU - Intel Core i7-7700 (3.6 GHz or higher) | AMD Ryzen 5 1600X (3.6 GHz or higher)

RAM - 16 GB

Graphics - Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

DirectX - DX 11.1

HDD/ SSD - TBC

