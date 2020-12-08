Is Just Cause 4 Multiplayer? Can You Play Just Cause 4 Online?

Quick links:
Many Just Cause series fans around the world are enjoying the 4th edition of the series with several incredible interfaces. The Just Cause 4 is available for all the players on various platforms including PlayStation, Xbox and PC. However, many players who have not played the game yet are wondering about "is Just Cause 4 multiplayer?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
Many players are wondering if Just Cause 4 is multiplayer or not. However, despite the success of the Just Cause 2 and Just Cause 3, the 4th edition does not have multiplayer mods. The Avalanche Studios and Square Enix, the game’s creative director Francesco Antolini confirmed that “Just Cause 4 will not feature multiplayer.”
This means players will be able to enjoy this game in the offline mode only. Avalanche’s current slate of games includes Just Cause 4, Rage 2, theHunter: Call of the Wild, and Generation Zero.
