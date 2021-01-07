Michael Jackson Skin In Fortnite: Can You Purchase The Skin From Fortnite Item Shop?

Epic Games has been thrilling fans with its surprising collaborations with franchisees and entertainment companies for its popular battle royale game, Fortnite. Over the past few months, the gaming company has introduced plenty of special outfits and cosmetics that were well received by the fans. The free-to-play multiplayer game has gained such notoriety for its collaborations that fans from the community have been creating their own concepts around popular celebrities and figures.

Michael Jackson skin in Fortnite

Recently, an art designer named João Filipe Santiago created a concept around Michael Jackson for the battle royale game. The project has been called called “What if Fortnite + MJ” which features a Michael Jackson skin along with emotes. The creator also shared a teaser video on his YouTube channel to showcase the concept design. He also posted a short video on the channel, giving fans a look at the different emotes and what they would like if added in the game. These include the Moonwalk, Who's Bad emote (with 5 different endings), and The Lean (Smooth Criminal built-in emote).

Interestingly, João also created a concept of an MJ live event in Fortnite which he called the 'Grand Finale' of the What If Fortnite + MJ project. Take a look here:

Can you purchase the Michael Jackson skin in Fortnite?

The Micheal Jackson skin and other items in the concept received many praises from fans within the Fortnite community, however, these items haven't made it to the actual game. It should also be noted that the design creator is not associated with the gaming company.

Fortnite is all set to enter Week 6 of Chapter 2, Season 5 weekly challenges. In the meantime, players can complete the available quests to boost their Battle Pass and boost XP. However, you need to make sure that you have already purchased the new Chapter 2, Season 5 Battle Pass to start completing these challenges to unlock the rewards. You can get the new Season 5 battle pass by spending 950 V-bucks.

Fortnite Season 5 is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Android platforms.

Image credits: João Filipe Santiago | YouTube