Midas Flopper And Vendetta Flopper: Legendary Items In Season 4 Fortnite

As of update 14.10 of Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 2, two new additions in the form of flopper fishes are out. The Fortnite leaks, which are shared on Twitter by the official leakers, have the updated details on rarity and location of the Midas Flopper and Vendetta Floppers. Read on to know more about what each of these floppers does and how they can be a huge help to the players.

Midas Flopper and Vendetta Flopper Rarity and How to Get Them



How Rare is The Midas Flopper

The Midas Flopper fish which has a rarity of 0.0004% is a flopper fish and a legendary healing item in Fortnite. Players who eat this fish will have all of their items and weapons turned into Legendary regardless of what rarity weapons they have. The rarity of Midas Flopper is by far the most till date and can be compared to the Golden Mushroom or the Mythic Goldfish.

But as of now, the spawn rate is turned off, so it's still not integrated into the game yet. Either way, a rarity of 0.0004% might change in the future as it's nearly impossible to get it in just a few games unless the player is extremely lucky. Players can test out their luck by going to Sweaty Sands and heading to the pier with the highest level of a fishing rod.

The Midas Flopper has been finished, however according to HYPEX's patch note site, still has a spawn rate of 0% pic.twitter.com/UiPOBLl985 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel ðŸŽ„ (@iFireMonkey) September 10, 2020

The Midas Flopper might have a spawn chance of 0.00004% in the fishing spots with a pro fishing rod BUT it's still disabled.. might be a placeholder tho, i'll let y'all know if they enable it or change it! pic.twitter.com/kGeHVsXSs1 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 13, 2020

How Rare is The Vendetta Flopper

The next legendary fish which was added and introduced in 14.10 is the Vendetta Flopper fish. Now this fish can be found anywhere but only by using a Pro Fishing Rod which can be crafted on an upgrade bench. Upgrade benches can be found all over the map and the player just needs to find all the material needed to craft it. This fish can be stacked up to 2 in the inventory slot and has the same effect as a shakedown or flare gun or like the cards which acolytes had in Season 3. Eating this fish will mark all the nearby enemies and allowing the player to see through walls.

Vendetta Flopper can be found anywhere, but requires a Pro Fishing Rod to catch.



It marks the nearest enemy, so kinda like a less powerful version of shooting a flare gun into the sky https://t.co/faAhTmjFx8 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel ðŸŽ„ (@iFireMonkey) September 10, 2020

Image Credits: Fortnite Wiki - Promo Image Credits: A Screenshot from Fortnite