Midas Flopper And Vendetta Flopper: Legendary Items In Season 4 Fortnite

The two new legendary fishes are now finally added in the update 14.10. Read on to know how and where to find the Midas flopper & Vendetta flopper.

Saurabh Sabat
midas flopper

As of update 14.10 of Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 2, two new additions in the form of flopper fishes are out. The Fortnite leaks, which are shared on Twitter by the official leakers, have the updated details on rarity and location of the Midas Flopper and Vendetta Floppers. Read on to know more about what each of these floppers does and how they can be a huge help to the players.

Midas Flopper and Vendetta Flopper Rarity and How to Get Them


How Rare is The Midas Flopper

Midas flopper

The Midas Flopper fish which has a rarity of 0.0004% is a flopper fish and a legendary healing item in Fortnite. Players who eat this fish will have all of their items and weapons turned into Legendary regardless of what rarity weapons they have. The rarity of Midas Flopper is by far the most till date and can be compared to the Golden Mushroom or the Mythic Goldfish.

But as of now, the spawn rate is turned off, so it's still not integrated into the game yet. Either way, a rarity of 0.0004% might change in the future as it's nearly impossible to get it in just a few games unless the player is extremely lucky. Players can test out their luck by going to Sweaty Sands and heading to the pier with the highest level of a fishing rod.

How Rare is The Vendetta Flopper

vendetta flopper

The next legendary fish which was added and introduced in 14.10 is the Vendetta Flopper fish. Now this fish can be found anywhere but only by using a Pro Fishing Rod which can be crafted on an upgrade bench. Upgrade benches can be found all over the map and the player just needs to find all the material needed to craft it. This fish can be stacked up to 2 in the inventory slot and has the same effect as a shakedown or flare gun or like the cards which acolytes had in Season 3. Eating this fish will mark all the nearby enemies and allowing the player to see through walls.

Image Credits: Fortnite Wiki - Promo Image Credits: A Screenshot from Fortnite 

