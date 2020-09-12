Where Is Panthers Prowl In Fortnite? Learn How To Complete This Fortnite Week 3 Challenge

Fortnite Week 3 challenges are live now and have the players competing to finish them first. The v14.10 update brought a whole new set of changes to Fortnite along with the week 3 challenges. Players were treated with a massive new POI called Stark Industries, a new Hero Customization mode, a new battle mode, and more.

The Fortnite week 3 challenges are also Marvel-esque due to the Marvel-themed nature of Fortnite season 4. In August, the untimely demise of Chadwick Boseman shocked the film world, and to pay tribute to his passing, Fortnite has added one of the challenges dedicated to his character in the Marvel Universe. This challenge is to visit Panthers Prowl in Fortnite Island.

Where is Panther’s Prowl in Fortnite?

The sudden passing of Chadwick Boseman has been a shock to the entire world. Fans loved and adored the characters he has played over the years and were devastated after hearing the news of his demise. Panthers Prowl is a shrine added in Fortnite Island by Epic in honor of the passing of the late Chadwick Boseman.

Panthers Prowl is located towards the west of Misty Meadows. It’s a huge Black Panther statue, sitting on top of a flat piece of raised land. Players can jump off the battle bus and head on straight towards this location during any of the matches.

How to complete this challenge?

This is the easiest of challenges there could be in Fortnite Week 3. The players don’t need to destroy anything, eliminate people at the location, search chests, or even emote. They just need to go and visit the Panthers Prowl location and the challenge is completed.

ICYMI: Fortnite added Panther's Prowl, a new Marvel point of interest featuring a Black Panther monument. https://t.co/aIUWjzI1wH pic.twitter.com/Dhiyh1NO8P — IGN (@IGN) September 7, 2020

Other Week 3 challenges

Other than finding Panther’s Prowl, there are quite a few challenges in Fortnite Week 3 that players can try their luck at completing. Completing these challenges would reward the players with a lot of XP. Minimum 25,000 XP a pop, maybe more for some challenges. Other Week 3 challenges are mentioned below:

Search 7 chests at Steamy Stacks: 25,000 XP

Get 3 eliminations at Retail Row: 25,000 XP

Collect 500 Wood from Weeping Woods: 25,000 XP

Deal 250 damage with exploding Gas Pumps or Gas Cans: 25,000 XP

Place 3 Fire Traps: 25,000 XP

Eliminate Iron Man at Stark Industries: 50,000 XP

Deal 500 damage to opponents at Misty Meadows: 25,000 XP

Promo image source: IGN Twitter handle