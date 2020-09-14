Free Fire Advance Server OB24: How To Register And Download The APK File?

Garena Free Fire is one of the most talked-about battle royale games and enjoys a huge fanbase worldwide. The video game also has a program called Free Fire Advance Server which allows players to test out the newest features and content before they are finally released on the global servers. Garena launched the OB23 update about a few months ago which turned out to be quite successful, and now the developers have released the next major Free Fire Advance Server OB24 update.

Free Fire Advance Server OB24 registrations are live

The Free Fire Advance Server for OB24 has been open for a few days now, and users have already started registering for the beta test. Garena will be accepting the applications until September 17, which means you only have a few more days to register. You should also note that the Free Fire OB24 Advance Server access will be granted to only a few users, so make sure that you register at the earliest for a chance to be selected.

How to register for Free Fire Advance Server OB24?

If you wish to participate in the early phase of the upcoming release and download Free Fire OB24 Advance Server on your smartphone, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Before downloading the update, you will have to register for the beta test by visiting the official website of Free Fire Advance Server at the link here.

Step 2: Once you're on the page, scroll down, and locate the 'Login Facebook' option. Click on it to link the account.

After successfully logging in, you will be redirected to the registration page where you are expected to fill out a bunch of details such as your name, e-mail, and mobile number.

Step 3: Submit the registration form by clicking on the 'Submit' button.

Free Fire Advance Server OB24 download

Once your application is accepted and you are selected for the beta test, you should be able to download the new Free Fire OB24 Advance Server APK file. You can check by revisiting the Free Fire Advance Server page, where an APK file should be available for download. To download the file, you will simply need to click on the 'Download APK' button that appears on the screen. After downloading the Free Fire Advance Server APK file on your smartphone, head over to the 'Downloads' folder of your device and click on the downloaded file to install it.

Make sure that you authorize your phone to install apps from unknown sources by navigating to your phone settings. These are the steps you will need to follow – Settings > Safety, and Privacy > Install apps from Unknown Sources.

After successfully installing Free Fire OB24 Advance Server APK, launch the app and hit 'Sign in' to login using your linked Facebook account.

*Note: The Free Fire OB24 Advance Server update is only available for users on the Android platform. Users can provide their feedback to the game developers on all the latest content and features in the video game. The user feedback and reviews are used by Garena to implement the necessary changes in Free Fire. If you are an iOS user, your only option is to wait until Garena rolls out the final version of OB24 in a global update.

Image credits: Garena Free Fire