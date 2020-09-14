NBA 2K21 Bootcamp: Know All About This New Tournament Introduced

NBA 2K21 has now been released and the fans have been making the most out of it. They have been trying a number of things in order to test out the game. But the game has been getting a lot of reviews from the players. A number of people have also been asking a lot of questions about the new NBA 2K21. Read more to know other details about NBA 2K21 and its reviews.

Also Read | NBA 2K21 Locker Codes: Which Code To Use To Get In-game Rewards?

Also Read | NBA 2k21 MyCareer Cast, Story And More Explained; Know All Details Here

You got 4 chances to win in Boot Camp this weekend 🏆 Who's getting a W? pic.twitter.com/rr9Krub0jn — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) September 12, 2020

New tournament introduced for new players

A number of players have been asking a lot of questions about NBA 2K21 and its features. They have introduced their first weekly challenge and it is called a Bootcamp. They have been asking a lot of questions like, “what is NBA 2K21 Bootcamp” and other details about the new challenges that have been introduced by the makers. Because of the number of players, these questions have been trending on social media lately. Thus we have picked up these questions and answered them to clear your doubts. Read more to know about NBA 2K21.

NBA 2K21 makers have decided to bring on a new tournament challenge for all the newcomers in NBA. This tournament is for all the new players with an overall My Player rating of less than 75. Winning this NBA 2K21 Bootcamp is going to bring a great set of rewards to the players. These rewards include double reputation with four chances to win the event are some of the newly introduced offers for this update. Not only the above-mentioned updates but also other rewards like boot camp camouflage jacket, VC and unlimited boosts will also be available. The tournament starts in four different boot camps. The first one begins on September 12 and the second on September 13. The first NBA 2K21 Bootcamp will be available from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET, while the second will be available on Saturday from 9 p.m. to 1:00 am ET. The third and last part runs from 5:00 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET.

Also Read | Can You Go Undrafted In NBA 2K21? Additional Details About My Career Mode

More about NBA 2K21

2K21 top plays from our first week 😤 Which one was the best?



[via @NBA2K_2KTV] pic.twitter.com/pWPoAA0I20 — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) September 11, 2020

NBA 2K21 developers have released their latest addition to the NBA franchise. NBA 2K21 has been released for the current generation consoles and will be released later for the upcoming next-generation consoles as well. They have also revealed Kobe Bryant as the cover for NBA Mamba Forever edition that is made to honour the late NBA superstar and his "lifelong pursuit of victory and legacy in the sport of basketball." Along with the release date, the makers also revealed the price for NBA 2K21. They will be releasing the game at a cost of $69.99 US. If the players buy the current generation game for their PS 4, they will not get a free upgrade for the next generation NBA 2K21. But if they buy the NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition which costs, $99.99 USD, they will get the next generation NBA 2K21 for no additional price.

Also Read | How To Unlock Auction House In NBA 2K21? Follow These Steps And Start Your Auctions

Also Read | NBA 2K21 Patch Notes; Shooting Hotfix And More Issues Covered