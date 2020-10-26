Nokia 215 4G Price, Features, Specs And More: Know All Details

Nokia has recently launched a new RTOS based mobile phone called Nokia 215 4G which will directly compete with Jio 4G phones. So, now Nokia fans would be able to buy a 4G powered mobile phone with several incredible features such as 4G VoLTE calling, Snake, and it also comes with wireless FM radio. This is the reason why several buyers across the country are wondering about Nokia 215 price, features, specifications and more. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Nokia 215 4G specifications and features

Nokia 215 4G claims to offer crystal-clear VoLTE call quality and some other major features like web browsing, multiplayer gaming and Facebook while switching to 4G. The Nokia mobile phone is laced with 1,150mAh removable battery, Oxford dictionary and wireless FM radio. A user will be able to navigate comfortably with the responsive soft-touch keypad, big buttons, easy-grip edge and curved back.

With a 2.4-inch QVGA display, the phones also include 128 MB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card for up to 32 GB storage. The Nokia 215 4G phone also comes with RTOS based on the Series 30+ operating system offering great connectivity features such as Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. However, the Nokia 215 4G does not have a Rear Camera.

Nokia 215 4G Price in India

After the launch of this incredible 4G mobile phone in India, several fans are looking for Nokia 215 price details. Available in two colour options, Black and Cyan Green, the mobile is priced at Rs. 2,949. Nevertheless, it seems that this pricing is currently a launch offer by the organisation as the official site of Nokia shows that the product actually costs Rs 3,599. Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G are available for purchase through Nokia India online store from Friday that is October 23. However, the organisation has also mentioned that offline retailers will start selling the phone from November 6, 2020, onwards.

Promo Image ~ Nokia Twitter

