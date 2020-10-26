Nokia 225 4G Price, Features, Specs And More: Know All Details

Two new RTOS based Series 30 mobile phones such as Nokia 225 4G and Nokia 215 4G has been launched by Nokia with 4G VoLTE calling features and much more. However, many fans are quite intrigued by the Nokia 225 mobile phone as it is laced with several incredible specifications such as Snake, pre-installed social media apps and wireless FM radio. This is the reason why several buyers across the country are wondering about Nokia 225 price, features, specifications and more. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry here is all you need to know about it.

Nokia 225 4G specifications and features

RAM - 64 MB RAM

Storage - 128 MB ROM

Expandable storage - Upto 32 GB

Display - 6.1 cm (2.4 inches) QVGA Display

Rear Camera - 0.3 MP Camera

Battery - 1150 mAh Lithium-ion Battery

Processor type - Unisoc Processor

Colours - Black, Classic Blue and Metallic sand

Nokia 225 4G claims to offer crystal-clear VoLTE call quality and some other major features like web browsing, multiplayer gaming and social media while switching to 4G. Unlike the Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G has a Rear Camera which is 0.3 MP. The Nokia mobile phone also features a 1,150mAh removable battery, an Oxford dictionary and a wireless FM radio sys. A user will be able to navigate comfortably with the premium performance soft-touch keymat, big buttons, comfortable curved back and separate function keys. The glossy, hard-coated colours of this newly launched mobile phone is surely an added bonus.

With a 2.4-inch QVGA display, the phones also include 128 MB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card for up to 32 GB storage. The Nokia 225 4G phone also comes with RTOS based on the Series 30+ operating system offering great connectivity features such as Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Nokia 225 4G Price in India

After the launch of this incredible 4G mobile phone in India, several fans are looking for Nokia 225 price details. Available in three colour options such as Black, Classic Blue and Metallic Sand, the mobile is priced at Rs. 3,499 on Flipkart.com and Nokia online store. Nevertheless, it seems that this pricing is currently a launch offer by the organisation as the official site of Nokia shows that the product actually costs Rs 3,499. Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G are available for purchase through Nokia India online store from Friday that is October 23. However, the organisation has also mentioned that offline retailers will start selling the phone from November 6, 2020, onwards.

