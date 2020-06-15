Persona 4 Golden Cutscene Lag: How To Quickly Fix The Issue?

The annual PC Gaming show 2020 showcased a number of anticipated games coming to storefronts across the platform. One of the titles that caught the most attention was the role-playing video game, Persona 4 Golden. Now that the game is live, several users have been encountering some troubling issues.

Persona 4 Golden cutscene lag

Users have been reporting a severe lag with the cutscene stuttering for most of the game's cinematics. Soon after the game launch, which actually took place before the announcement, a number of users on Reddit started to report the issue. While there are a number of varying reports as of now, several users claim that the issue runs through the entire video game and not just the opening. According to a number of reports online, many have taken to attempting hotfixes to fix the issue.

Persona 4 Golden cutscene lag – Possible fixes

As of now, the issue has plagued the game for a number of users and there is no official word on a hotfix. Certain users have reported that using tools like the Nvidia Control Center has fixed the issue by setting the game’s frame rate to the max at 30 FPS.

However, doing this will actually limit the max FPS to 30 FPS, meaning that this is the frame you will get everywhere during the gameplay. This isn’t something that most of the PC players would want to have to put up with it. Unfortunately, this appears to be the only possible fix that may solve the issue from the user’s end. But sadly, even this doesn’t seem to fix the problem for every user.

Luckily, there are a few other potential ways to alleviate the problem. A few users have reported good results using these quick hacks:

Ensure that you have installed Persona 4 Golden on an SSD

Try running the game in the borderless windowed mode

Ensure your graphics card driver is updated

Make sure that you are running your PC on high-performance mode. To enable high-performance mode on your system, tap the windows button and type control panel in the search box. Click on the Control Panel icon. Next, click on ‘Power Options’ and select ‘High Performance Mode’.

Persona 4 Golden is an enhanced version of Persona 4 for PlayStation Vita and has ben launched via Steam for PC users. The game comes in two versions – Standard and Deluxe Edition. The standard version is available for $19.99 while the deluxe edition can be purchased for $24.99. The deluxe version comes with a digital soundtrack and an art book.

Image credits: Persona 4 Golden