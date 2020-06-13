How To Get Bull Shark Testosterone In GTA 5 Online To Complete Your Daily Objective

GTA Online offers a range of exciting missions, tasks, and challenges that users can participate in to get some extra cash and rewards in the game. The game also has a feature called Daily Objectives that was introduced in GTA 5 Online with the Heists update. It’s one of the best ways to earn cash and RP rewards by completing a given set of objectives every day. And while most of the objectives do not require a player to pay an entry cost, there are certain objective activities such as ‘Getting a Bull Shark Testosterone’ that require users to incur a certain amount.

What is a Bull Shark Testosterone?

A Bull Shark Testosterone is one of the usable items in GTA 5 Online. It is created with the help of Chilean bull shark’s testicles. This testosterone is mostly used by Brucie Kibbutz, who has even established a company that sells the item.

How to get Bull Shark Testosterone?

To complete the ‘Bull Shark Testosterone’ challenge as part of your daily objective, you need to have GTA$500. Once you have the required amount, pull up your phone and call Brucie.

Select the option – ‘Bull Shark Testosterone’ (this will be the only available option in the menu). Soon after, you will see a green capsule marking your testosterone show up on the map. Go to the location and pick it up to complete the daily objective.

Alternatively, you have an option to pick up some Bull Shark Testosterone from deathmatches or in any other mode where it appears.

These objectives are the missions that players need to complete within 24 hours. The objectives get renewed on a daily basis with a new set of missions appearing in the game. The game is currently offering $1,000,000 to the players for completing 10 daily objectives.

How to access daily objectives in GTA 5 Online?

You can locate the daily GTA Online objectives from the ‘Play Quick Jobs’ option or the ‘Online’ tab on the main menu. The online mode gives you much more control over what you’re doing and is one of the easiest ways to access and complete the daily objectives. Here are the simple steps you need to follow to access the daily objectives in GTA Online:

Step 1: Launch GTA Online on your device and open the main menu with the map. Click on the ‘Online’ option.

Step 2: Select ‘Jobs’.

Step 3: Click on ‘Play jobs’.

Step 4: Scroll down and look for the option ‘Rockstar Created’. Click on it.

Step 5: From the ‘Rockstar Created’ menu, you need to choose from the missions that are available in the Daily Objectives section.

Image credits: Rockstar Games