Persona 5 Royal Maruki Palace Exam Answers | Know Answers Of All Forthcoming Exams

Persona 5 Royal is amongst the most interactive games where a player needs to answer questions correctly to come in the Top10 rankings of the game. This game is based on a school life of the Protagonist and just like any normal school, the Protagonist experiences several series of exams in his term. If you wish to be a topper of P5R, you need to know all the Persona 5 Royal Maruki Palace exam answers.  

To get all the answers correctly in your examination you must go through a Perona 5 Royal answers guide. This guide will help you score full marks in the exams which will make you a topper. Find all the answers till December, here are Persona 5 Royal Maruki Palace exam answers that you can take reference from before giving the classroom exam-

Persona 5 Royal Maruki Palace exam answers

Persona 5 Royal Answers for the Month of May

Date Persona 5 Royal Classroom Answers
May 11

Minamoto no Yoshitsune

Minamoto no Yoritomo

Yoritomo won

The weak
May 12

Cognition

Both
May 13

The Devil’s dictionary

Femme Fatale

Persona 5 Royal Answers for the Month of July

Date Persona 5 Royal Classroom Answers
July 13

64 degrees

Zhuge Liang

Barbarians’ heads

To offer them instead of heads
July 14

Red King Crab (Paralithodes)

It caused confusion in the economy
July 15

Raining cats and dogs

Demon Guts

Persona 5 Royal Answers for the Month of October

Date Persona 5 Royal Classroom Answers

October 17

32 surfaces

It used to be one colour

Black and white pictures

October 18

Charles-Henri Sanson

It is a hereditary profession

October 19

Slave labour 

3 bees in all of Europe

Persona 5 Royal Answers for the Month of December

Date Persona 5 Royal Classroom Answers

December 20

Option D

Over one billion yen

Having his head displayed

Public performance

December 21

Hearts

Attend

December 22

Japan

Dreadnought “D”

