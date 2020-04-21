Persona 5 Royal Maruki Palace Exam Answers | Know Answers Of All Forthcoming Exams

Quick links:
Persona 5 Royal is amongst the most interactive games where a player needs to answer questions correctly to come in the Top10 rankings of the game. This game is based on a school life of the Protagonist and just like any normal school, the Protagonist experiences several series of exams in his term. If you wish to be a topper of P5R, you need to know all the Persona 5 Royal Maruki Palace exam answers.
To get all the answers correctly in your examination you must go through a Perona 5 Royal answers guide. This guide will help you score full marks in the exams which will make you a topper. Find all the answers till December, here are Persona 5 Royal Maruki Palace exam answers that you can take reference from before giving the classroom exam-
|Date
|Persona 5 Royal Classroom Answers
|May 11
|
Minamoto no Yoshitsune
|
Minamoto no Yoritomo
|
Yoritomo won
|
The weak
|May 12
|
Cognition
|
Both
|May 13
|
The Devil’s dictionary
|
Femme Fatale
|Date
|Persona 5 Royal Classroom Answers
|July 13
|
64 degrees
|
Zhuge Liang
|
Barbarians’ heads
|
To offer them instead of heads
|July 14
|
Red King Crab (Paralithodes)
|
It caused confusion in the economy
|July 15
|
Raining cats and dogs
|
Demon Guts
|Date
|Persona 5 Royal Classroom Answers
|
October 17
|
32 surfaces
|
It used to be one colour
|
Black and white pictures
|
October 18
|
Charles-Henri Sanson
|
It is a hereditary profession
|
October 19
|
Slave labour
|
3 bees in all of Europe
|Date
|Persona 5 Royal Classroom Answers
|
December 20
|
Option D
|
Over one billion yen
|
Having his head displayed
|
Public performance
|
December 21
|
Hearts
|
Attend
|
December 22
|
Japan
|
Dreadnought “D”
