Persona 5 Royal Maruki Palace Exam Answers | Know Answers Of All Forthcoming Exams

Persona 5 Royal is amongst the most interactive games where a player needs to answer questions correctly to come in the Top10 rankings of the game. This game is based on a school life of the Protagonist and just like any normal school, the Protagonist experiences several series of exams in his term. If you wish to be a topper of P5R, you need to know all the Persona 5 Royal Maruki Palace exam answers.

To get all the answers correctly in your examination you must go through a Perona 5 Royal answers guide. This guide will help you score full marks in the exams which will make you a topper. Find all the answers till December, here are Persona 5 Royal Maruki Palace exam answers that you can take reference from before giving the classroom exam-

Persona 5 Royal Maruki Palace exam answers

Persona 5 Royal Answers for the Month of May

Date Persona 5 Royal Classroom Answers May 11 Minamoto no Yoshitsune Minamoto no Yoritomo Yoritomo won The weak May 12 Cognition Both May 13 The Devil’s dictionary Femme Fatale

Also Read | How to salute in Fortnite and find Deadpool's shorts in Week 9 Challenges

Persona 5 Royal Answers for the Month of July

Date Persona 5 Royal Classroom Answers July 13 64 degrees Zhuge Liang Barbarians’ heads To offer them instead of heads July 14 Red King Crab (Paralithodes) It caused confusion in the economy July 15 Raining cats and dogs Demon Guts

Also Read | What is Seagm Free Fire Top Up? Learn how to buy Free Fire Diamonds and their prices

Persona 5 Royal Answers for the Month of October

Date Persona 5 Royal Classroom Answers October 17 32 surfaces It used to be one colour Black and white pictures October 18 Charles-Henri Sanson It is a hereditary profession October 19 Slave labour 3 bees in all of Europe 3 bees in all of Europe

Also Read | COD Warzone Season 3 Update: Know what to expect in the new update of COD Warzone

Persona 5 Royal Answers for the Month of December

Date Persona 5 Royal Classroom Answers December 20 Option D Over one billion yen Having his head displayed Public performance December 21 Hearts Attend December 22 Japan Dreadnought “D”

Also Read | ARK Easter Event 2020: How to get Bunny Eggs and Easter Chibis in ARK?