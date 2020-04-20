How To Salute In Fortnite And Find Deadpool's Shorts In Week 9 Challenges

After a Yacht Party last week, many players believed that there will be no more Fortnite Deadpool Challenges. But apparently, a new challenge has been released as part of Fortnite Week 9. The Week 9 of Fortnite challenges tasks players with finding shorts and saluting Deadpool's pants with an emote wherever you can. So, let us take a look at the in-menu and in-game locations which you need to know to complete the challenge.

How to salute in Fortnite?

Before you head out to locate Deadpool's Pants, you need to make sure that you have equipped yourself with an Emote in the inventory as it is necessary for completing the challenge. You can equip the Salute Emote from Season 3 of the first chapter if you have any; however, any Emote would do the job.

As you equip yourself with Emotes, the next step is to locate those Deadpool’s pants. You can find them located at the highest point of the roof on the Sweaty Sands hotel, which is to the B-3 Grid position on the Fortnite map. You should see that the Deadpool pants are dangling from a flag pole and you need to head over to them and perform the Emote as soon as you land.

As you perform the emote, it will serve as the salute required and should complete this part of the week’s Fortnite challenge. For players who don’t know how to perform an emote after arriving at the location, you should be able to access the option by tapping the 'B' button on your keyboard, or pulling your 'D-pad' down on the controller or pressing '!' on a mobile device.

As for Deadpool's Shorts, you should be able to find them using the in-game menus. Just head over to Midas' room which is up the Agent elevator. Once you get there, you will see Deadpool's Shorts hanging on Midas' chair towards the left.

Image credits: Harry NinetyFour - YouTube