Persona 5 Strikers Final Boss: How To Defeat The Final Boss In Persona 5 Strikers?

Persona 5 Strikers comes under the genre of an action role-playing game. It is developed by Omega Force and P-Studio and published by Atlus. The game serves as a crossover between Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors franchise and Atlus' 2016 role-playing game Persona 5 and the game story is set six months after the events of the original Persona 5. The game is now available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows. Continue reading to know how to defeat the final boss and for his battle statistics in Persona 5 Strikers.

Persona 5 Strikers Final Boss Guide

The seventh and final boss in Persona 5 Strikers (Persona 5 scramble) is known as the False God Demiurge. The players will have to battle and defeat this boss to finish the game. Demiurge is the ultimate form of the EMMA application after becoming sentient and he now also has the ability to combine or merge real-world cognition with the Metaverse. Players will encounter this boss at the Tree of Knowledge, which is Tokyo Tower's metaverse version. Here are the stats of the first and second form of the Final boss:

False God Demiurge First Form Stats HP - 21,600 (Base Game), 25,920 (Painful Past Request) Stagger Gauge - 8 Target Date - August 28th Recommended Level - Level 70 or higher (Base Game), Level 70 or higher (Painful Past), Level 75 or higher (Painful Past+)

False God Demiurge Second Form Stats HP - ? Stagger Gauge - 8 Target Date - August 28th Recommended Level - Level 70 or higher (Base Game), Level 70 or higher (Painful Past), Level 75 or higher (Painful Past+) EXP Rewards - ? exp (Base Game), 14,000 exp (Painful Past Request), 20,000 exp (Painful Past Request+) Yen Rewards - ? yen (Base Game), 58,240 yen (Painful Past Request), 78,000 yen (Painful Past Request+)



Persona 5 Strikers Update 1.02

Addressed game crashing issues.

Added fixes for stuttering and lag fixes.

Added fixes for audio-related issues.

Added stability and performance improvements.

Other minor under the hood fixes

