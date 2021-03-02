Persona 5 Strikers Final Boss: How To Defeat The Final Boss In Persona 5 Strikers?

Quick links:
Persona 5 Strikers comes under the genre of an action role-playing game. It is developed by Omega Force and P-Studio and published by Atlus. The game serves as a crossover between Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors franchise and Atlus' 2016 role-playing game Persona 5 and the game story is set six months after the events of the original Persona 5. The game is now available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows. Continue reading to know how to defeat the final boss and for his battle statistics in Persona 5 Strikers.
Also read | AC Valhalla Hadrian's Wall: How To Light Up The 10 Braziers And Get The Achievement?
Also read | Genshin Impact: What Is Blackcliff Pole? Learn All About It In This Guide
The seventh and final boss in Persona 5 Strikers (Persona 5 scramble) is known as the False God Demiurge. The players will have to battle and defeat this boss to finish the game. Demiurge is the ultimate form of the EMMA application after becoming sentient and he now also has the ability to combine or merge real-world cognition with the Metaverse. Players will encounter this boss at the Tree of Knowledge, which is Tokyo Tower's metaverse version. Here are the stats of the first and second form of the Final boss:
Also read | AC Valhalla Holmegaard Bow: Learn More About This Mythical Bow
Also read | Pokemon Legends Arceus: What Is Scheduled Release Date For Arceus? Find Out