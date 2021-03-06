Persona 5 Strikers Gusts Of Punishment: Check Out The Location And Weakness Of Succubus

Persona 5 Strikers is the furthest down-the-line instalment to the establishment. This game has updated the activity mechanics from a turn-based framework to a free-streaming battle framework. Persona 5 Strikers is an action-RPG that has a progression of journeys and side missions to finish for the players. The fundamental journeys help in the story movement of the game and the side missions assist players with studying various characters and occasions in the game. It likewise assists the player with procuring uncommon prizes during their journey. Numerous players have been curious about Persona 5 Strikers Gusts of Punishment.

Persona 5 Strikers Gusts of Punishment

Gusts of Punishment is one of the side quests/requests in Persona 5 Strikers. The objective of this mission is to exploit the weakness of the 3 succubi and defeat them. Now there are two things the players need to learn to complete the Gusts of Punishment request. First, they need to learn where to find the succubus, and second, they need to learn the weakness of the Succubus to exploit it. Check out how to complete the Gusts of Punishment request below:

First, the players should head towards the Shibuya area, where they will find succubus in abundance.

Now to exploit the weakness, the players should use Morgana or Sophie to defeat them as Succubus are vulnerable to bless and wind attacks.

Once three Succubi are defeated with either of the characters, the request will be completed and the players can earn the reward, which is a Headhunter Ladle S for Morgana.

Persona 5 Strikers Miyamae Park Treasure

There are many jails that players will explore during their journey in Persona 5 Strikers, one of these jails is the Shibuya Jail that holds many secrets and treasures for the players to unlock. One of the treasures that plays are having a hard time finding is the Miyamae Park treasure location. Check out the Miyamae Park treasure Location below:

Once the players reach halfway through Shibuya Jail, they will come across a location called Miyamae Park

Here they will find a lot of treasure chests for the players to unlock. But one treasure chest is towards the northwest corner on the street which needs to be unlocked as it is protected by lasers.

To unlock this laser covered chest the players should walk towards the northeast corner street and look for a button to interact with. They can use the Joker’s third eye ability to find where it is hidden.

Once they interact with the button the players have 7 seconds to reach the chest and loot the treasure.

