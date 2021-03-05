Persona 5 Strikers Metatron: Learn More About Metatron Boss And Persona

Persona 5 Strikers is the furthest down-the-line instalment to the establishment. This game has updated the activity mechanics from a turn-based framework to a free-streaming battle framework. Persona 5 Strikers is an action-RPG that has a progression of journeys and side missions to finish for the players. The fundamental journeys help in the story movement of the game and the side missions assist players with studying various characters and occasions in the game. It likewise assists the player with procuring uncommon prizes during their journey. Numerous players have been curious about Persona 5 Strikers Metatron.

Also read: Persona 5 Strikers Miyamae Park Treasure: Check Out The Miyamae Park Treasure Location

Also read: Persona 5 Strikers Yoshitsune: Know All About Yoshitsune's Persona

Persona 5 Strikers Metatron

Metatron is one of the bosses in Persona 5 Strikers. He is one of God’s Advisers and that makes him one of the strongest foes that players will face in the game. Metatron has a complex set of Persona and combo skills that the players will need to learn in order to defeat him. Metatron has also returned as one of the Personas in the game. Check out the Persona 5 Strikers Metatron stats below:

Stats

Base Level: 80

Strength: 49

Magic: 53

Endurance: 54

Agility: 52

Luck: 39

Persona Skills

Sword Dance: Colossal Physical damage to a narrow range with a high chance of a critical hit.

Makaougaon: Heavy Bless damage to a wide range.

Megidolaon: Severe Almighty damage to a wide range.

Debilitate: Debuff attack, defense, and agility of a narrow range for a certain period of time.

Charge: Next physical attack inflicts 1.5x damage.

Salvation: Fully restore HP of the party and cure all non-special ailments.

Angelic Grace: Double evasion against all magical damage except Hama/Mudo/Almighty.

Persona 5 Strikers Yoshitsune

Yoshitsune is one of the Personas that the players can inherit in the game. Yoshitsune is one of the Samurais that lived during ancient times, he is known as one of the legendary Swordsmen. Check out the Yoshitsune stats below:

Stats

Base Level: 78

Strength: 57

Magic: 46

Endurance: 45

Agility: 51

Luck: 41

Persona Skills

Myriad Slashes: Medium Physical damage to a narrow range 2x to 3x with high chance of critical hit.

Brave Blade: Colossal Physical damage to a narrow range with high chance of critical hit.

Charge: Next physical attack inflicts 1.5x damage.

Rebel Will: Improves rate for increasing Showtime Gauge.

Masukukaja: Buff party agility for a certain period of time.

Hassou Tobi: Light Physical damage to a wide range 8x with high chance of critical hit.

Also read: Persona 5 Strikers Forgotten Desire Guide: Check Out All The Locations

Also read: Persona 5 Strikers Cheat Engine: Check Out The Persona 5 Strikers Cheat Engine Table