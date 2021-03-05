Persona 5 Strikers Strong Shadows: Check Out All The Main Strikers Bosses

Persona 5 Strikers is rising to fame since it has released. It brings all the Persona 5 fun in an all-new revamped package for the players. A new story, combat system, and gameplay mechanics are what all players of the franchise should be looking forward to. Persona 5 Strikers has a full thought-out campaign with plenty of side missions to complete along the way. They have also put great effort into creating the various characters and Personas in the game. Many players want to learn more about Persona 5 Strikers Strong Shadows.

Persona 5 Strikers Strong Shadows

String Shadows in Persona 5 Strikers are the main bosses for every jail. There is one in each Jail that the players need to defeat. After reaching a certain point in the game. the players can take on these Strong Shadows as requests from Lavenza. Check out the list of Persona 5 Strikers Strong Shadows Below:

Fallen Snowman

Persona: Black Frost

Request: Halt the Strutting Little Imp

Location: Shibuya Jail

Fratricidal Destroyer

Persona: Seth

Request: An Ebon God Descends

Location: Sendai Jail

Monarch of Snow

Persona: King Frost

Request: Make the Way for the Frozen King

Location: Sapporo Jail

Throbbing King of Desire

Persona: Mara

Request: The Writhing Nightmare Rising

Location: Okinawa Jail

Brilliant Dragon Slayer

Persona: Siegfried

Request: Dragon Slayer Enters the Fray

Location: Kyoto Jail

Guard Dog of Hades

Persona: Cerberus

Request: The Hound of Hades Howls

Location: Osaka Jail

Shadow of God

Persona: Metatron

Request: Angel of Contracts Descends

Location: Tree of Knowledge

Reaper

Request: Knocking on Death’s Door

Location: Okinawa Jail

Persona 5 Strikers Seth

One of the first Mini bosses that players will face in the game is Fratricidal Destroyer Seth. He is a Powerful Strong Shadow that players will face in the Sendai jail. Players need to face him in one of the side missions provided by Lavenza. Check out the stats for Fratricidal Destroyer Seth:

Stats

Base Level: 51

Strength: 32

Magic: 35

Endurance: 30

Agility: 35

Luck: 28

Persona Skills

One-Shot Kill: Severe Gun damage to a narrow range with high chance of critical hit.

Eigaon: Heavy Curse damage to a narrow range.

Masukukaja: Buff party agility for a certain period of time.

Cripple: Strengthen Gun attacks by 50%.

Down Technique: Improves rate for decreasing Down Gauge when inflicting critical hits.

Fortify Spirit: Lower susceptibilities to all ailments.

Riot Gun: Severe Gun damage to a wide range with high chance of critical hit.

