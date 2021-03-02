Persona 5 Strikers Love Supreme: Here Is Guide For Love Supreme Request

Quick links:
Persona 5 Strikers is one of the latest action role-playing game developed by Omega Force and P-Studio and published by Atlus. Between Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors franchise and Atlus' 2016 role-playing game Persona 5, Strikers serves as a crossover. The story of this game is set six months after the events of the original Persona 5. The initial release date for this game was on the 20th of February 2021 and is available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.
Also read | AC Valhalla Hadrian's Wall: How To Light Up The 10 Braziers And Get The Achievement?
Also read | Genshin Impact: What Is Blackcliff Pole? Learn All About It In This Guide
There are many quests in Persona 5 Strikers and one of them is known as Love Supreme. It is a request that the players can start by talking with Ryuji in North Suzushino on August 11. In this quest, the main motive is to obtain Meal Tickets for the spirited Skull so that he can enjoy some Sapporo ramen. This will also need the players to jump through a small hoop. Follow these steps below to successfully complete the quest:
Also read | AC Valhalla Holmegaard Bow: Learn More About This Mythical Bow
Also read | Pokemon Legends Arceus: What Is Scheduled Release Date For Arceus? Find Out