Pokemon Go Gligar: Learn How To Get Gligar In Pokemon Go And More

Pokemon Go is a name that gamers won't be able to forget anytime soon. This is the game that has brought one of the most popular franchises back in the palms of the people. Through Pokemon Go, players can literally travel the world, trying to catch all sorts of Pokemon and battling their way through. Pokemon Go has a very innovative and modern approach towards gaming as they use new-age technology like Augmented Reality and GPS to run the game. There are many types of Pokemon that players can catch in the game. Many want to learn how to get Gligar in Pokemon Go.

How to get Gligar in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go Gligar is one of the second-generation Pokemon that can be found in the Jhoto region. Gligar is the representation of a type of a Bat in Pokemon Go, that leeches on the face of its enemies to defeat them. Gligar evolution is Gliscor and the players need to feed Gligar 100 Candy and a Sinnoh Stone to perform this evolution.

The use of lure at a pokestop and incense while walking around will also increase the chances for the player to get a Pokemon Go Gligar for their collection. Players should also stock up on great balls, ultra balls and Razz Berries to increase their chances of catching the pokemon.

Gligar is not one of the Pokemon that would shy away from a fight and players can add Gligar to their battling arsenal. Check out Gligar best moveset, stats, and weaknesses below:

Pokémon GO Gligar is a Ground and Flying-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2099, 143 attack, 184 defense, and 163 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Johto region (Gen 2). Gligar is vulnerable to Ice and Water-type moves. Gligar is boosted by Sunny and Windy weather. Gligar's best moves are Wing Attack and Aerial Ace (9.02 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest procuring games of July 2020. This game was created by Niantic and is quite possibly the most messed around with everywhere on the globe. The game uses portable GPS to find, catch, fight, and train virtual Pokémon that seem, by all accounts, to be in reality. The pokemon fans unquestionably appreciate the game and run on a freemium plan of action that underpins in-application buys for an extra in-game bonus. Everybody finds the Pokemon Go players going around the roads with their phones in their grasp searching for all the extravagant Pokemons they can get. This is one of the games that need the players to move around instead of sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded free of charge on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

