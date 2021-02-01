Pokemon Go Heracross: How To Catch Heracross? A Clear, Step By Step Guide

Around 2017, Gen2 Pokemons burst on to the scene in Pokemon Go. From then on, they are a major hit in the Pokemon Go community. There were 80 total Pokemons released and Heracross comes under the rare category. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Heracross, how to catch Heracross in Pokemon Go, Shiny Heracross best moveset and more.

Heracross is a regional bug and fighting type Pokemon. It is weak to flying, fairy, psychic, and fire type moves. You’ll only be able to find this Pokemon in Latin America, South Florida, and Texas. In the coming section, we’ll learn all about how to catch Heracross in Pokemon Go.

How to catch Heracross in Pokemon Go?

Remember that Heracross is a regional type of Pokemon and you’ll be able to find it in the parks, gyms, forests, and gardens of southern Florida. Usually, you’ll be able to encounter this Pokemon everywhere in the locations mentioned above. In order to catch Heracross, you have to actually go to South America. When you go there, you’ll see a lot of Heracross with significantly increased spawn rate. One thing you have to note here is that although there are a lot of Heracross in the southern part of Latin America, you’ll only be able to encounter it in the random areas of the locations mentioned above. This means you need to be ultra careful when you want to spot a Heracross. To catch this Pokemon, either get to a park or a gym. Most players report that it’s easy to catch Heracross in a park/gym than in a garden or forest.

Get into a Heracross raid and wait for it to begin. Make sure to get a team of powerful Pokemons from your collection if you try and catch it in a raid. Since it is a fighting type Pokemon, the first thing it’ll do when you try to catch it is to attack you and probably try to escape from you. When Heracross tries to attack you, defend yourself and try to catch it at the same time with a place-specific Pokemon. For example, if you are in a gym, use gym specific Pokemon to attack it. Likewise, if you are in a park, try to use park-specific Pokemon. When you do this, you’ll inevitably increase your chances of successfully catching Heracross. But what if you don’t have a place-specific Pokemon in your collection? No worries! Look through your collections and find the Pokemons that are natural quick attackers. After attacking and defeating Heracross, feed it with a raspberry. Now, you’ll see that Heracross is automatically included in your collection. This is the easiest way you can catch Heracross and add it to your collection.

Shiny Heracross best moveset

Heracross evolution