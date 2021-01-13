Pokemon Go: How To Catch Shadow Snover In Pokemon Go? A Complete Guide

Pokemon Go has released its new event called the Sinnoh collections. As a player, you might notice that there are actually two Shadow Pokemons available. They are Stunky and Snover. In this post, we are going to look at what is Pokemon Snover, how to catch Shadow Snover in Pokemon Go and more.

Also read: Pokemon Go Today View: Find Out Everything About This Feature In Game.

These Shadow Pokemons are only available to you to capture after you beating the nefarious Team Rocket. But the good news is that you only have to search for the grunts to complete this event. You’ll be able to find them in a couple locations namely the invaded Poke stops or floating in a signature hot air balloon right above.

Also read: Pokemon Go: How To Catch Vullaby In Pokemon Go? A Detailed Overview.

Another thing you need to note with catching this Pokemon is that the team Go Rocket Poke stops have a hidden timer of 30 minutes before they are converted back to normal. So look out for the sleek blackout station before they go. When you are able to catch a Snover, you’ll be given special rewards.

Also read: How To Get Coins In Pokemon Go? Find Out About The 2 Best Methods.

How to catch Shadow Snover in Pokemon go?

To catch a Snover in Pokemon Go, you have to face a particular team grunt. You just have to look for a hot air balloon. When it comes closer to you, then you can tap on it to start a battle. As we’ve mentioned earlier, you can also look for these team grunts in the Poke stops that are captured by them.

Either way is absolutely fine, but you have to be extra patient if you are waiting for the hot air balloons. They usually tend to appear every other hour. The team rocket you want to look for will have specific dialogue too, so identifying it is even more easier.

Look for the grunt that says you are going to be frozen in your tracks. If a certain grunt says that, there is a big chance that it is a Shadow Snover. If the first Pokemon is a Snover, then you’ll get an easy chance to catch a Shadow Snover after defeating the grunt. That is all there is to it when it comes to catching a Shadow Snover in Pokemon Go.

Also read: How To Get More Pokeballs In Pokemon Go? Know All Details Here.

How to complete the Sinnoh Collection Challenge in Pokemon Go

Completing this collection is actually pretty easy. Just add the Sinnoh challenge to your collection. When you do that, you are good to complete the challenge. In the coming section, we are going to have a closer look at what Pokemon update got released in the recent time.

Pokemon update

We have given you a clear over view of how to catch Snover in Pokemon Go. It is pretty simple to accomplish and you don’t feel any difficulty in completing it. 2021 is going to be full of new events in Pokemon Go, so we are waiting with bated breath to bring it all to you. Also, we've talked to you about Sinnoh Collection event. Read everything and complete this challenge pretty easily.