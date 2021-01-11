How To Get Coins In Pokemon Go? Find Out About The 2 Best Methods

Pokecoins are some of the very rare items that you will find in Pokemon Go. Using these Pokecoins the players can buy a wide variety of things. Just like many other games that use in-game currency, Pokecoins represent the same thing in Pokemon Go and can be purchased using real-world money. As of now, there are only two ways to get free Pokecoins in Pokemon Go. Continue reading to know all about Pokecoins and Pokemon go update.

Also read | Genshin Impact Summit Shaper: Check Out This 5 Star Genshin Impact Sword

How to Get Coins in Pokemon Go?

Also read | Destiny 2 Trials Map This Week: What Are The Trials Of Osiris Rewards?

First Method to Purchase Pokecoins

The first method to get Pokecoins is to purchase them from the Shop. Here are all the prices and the steps by which you can get Google Play credit for free and use them to buy coins:

$0.99 – 100 coins

$4.99 – 550 coins

$9.99 – 1200 coins

$19.99 – 2500 coins

$39.99 – 5200 coins

$99.99 – 14500 coins

Steps to get Google Play credit Download Google Opinion Rewards. Open the app to get it started and take the survey. Now close it again. You will keep receiving notifications to complete surveys in the app. For every survey you complete, you will get Google Play credit which you can use for Play Store purchases. With time you will have enough credit to purchase Pokecoins.



Second Method to get Pokecoins

For the in-game method, this is the only way for earning Pokecoins. You can do this by taking down and fortifying Gyms. Here are all the steps for this method:

Locate a Gym and then you will have the option to either take it down or fortify it so that you will be able to put your Pokemon there.

Every 21 hours, you will get the option to go into the Shop and “cash in”.

You will get a predefined number of Pokecoins based on how many Pokemon you have on a Gym.

You can see the button for this at the top right corner of the Shop.

There won't be an option to press this button for the players who have no gyms.

For every Pokemon, you get 10 coins and 500 Stardust.

The “cash in” option will max out at 10 so the maximum coins and stardust you can get in a day are 100 coins and 5000 stardust per day.

Also read | AC Valhalla Black Shuck: Learn About This Legendary Beast In The Game

Also read | WoW Patch Notes Fix Issues With NPCs, Dungeons, Items And Rewards