How To Get More Pokeballs In Pokemon Go? Know All Details Here

Pokeballs can be considered as the most important item in Pokemon Go or in any of the Pokemon games as you will need them to catch Pokemons. In total there are three types of Pokeballs in Pokemon Go that you can find. Regular Pokeballs are the first type that a player gets in this game and other higher-level Pokeballs are unlocked when the player reaches higher level himself. Continue reading to know all about how to get more Pokeballs in Pokemon Go.

How to Get More Pokeballs in Pokemon Go?

The very first way to get Pokeballs is to purchase them from the in-game store. You can get 20 Pokeballs for 100 coins, 100 balls for 460 coins, and 200 balls for 800 coins. A player starts the game with regular Pokeballs and more powerful Pokeballs are unlocked later on. Below mentioned are the level caps for each one:

The game will start with giving regular Pokeballs unlocked.

At level 12 you will be able to unlock Great Balls.

At level 20 you will be able to unlock Ultra Balls.

At level 30 you will be able to get your hands on the most powerful Pokeballs which are called Master Balls.

They unlock automatically as soon as you reach the proper level without any input from you

The second way to obtain Pokeballs is by spinning Pokestops. It is a very simple and effective method to make sure that you are picking up some extra Pokeballs for every spin that you do. It is also the best method for the players who are living in a pretty densely populated, metropolitan area.

