Pokemon Go Shiny Cranidos: Learn More About This Shiny Pokemon Here

Pokemon Go became one of the most-played handheld games. The game brings nostalgic memories of everyone’s favourite anime and puts the players in the shoes of the Pokemon Master. The game has been designed in a way where players can actually head out of their house and search for Pokemon to catch throughout the world. Players sometimes find themselves trying to look for certain Pokemon to add to their collection. Many would like to learn more about Pokemon Go Shiny Cranidos.

Pokemon Go Shiny Cranidos

Pokemon Go Sinnoh Celebration event is live. The game has been adding a lot more region-specific events since the Pokemon Go update. The region in focus right now is the Sinnoh region and all the Pokemon of this region will be getting Shiny Versions of themselves along with an increased Spawn rate.

Cranidos is one of the Sinnoh regions Pokemon that is available in Pokemon Go right now and the players should go forward towards catching this Pokemon as they can be a strong addition to their arsenal and also Shiny Cranidos evolution can provide them with an even stronger Shiny pokemon. Shiny Cranidos evolution is Shiny Rampardos and to perform this evolution the player will have to feed Cranidos 50 candies. Check out the stats for Shiny Cranidos below:

Pokémon GO Cranidos is a Rock-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2058, 218 attack, 71 defense, and 167 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4). Cranidos is vulnerable to Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water type moves. Cranidos is boosted by Partly Cloudy weather. Cranidos's best moves are Zen Headbutt and Ancient Power (11.58 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world.

The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game.

Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

