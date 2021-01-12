Pokemon Go How To Catch Ditto? Learn How To Cach Sneaky Pokemon Go Ditto

Pokemon is one of the biggest names for this generation, everyone remembers their childhood being made extra awesome thanks to this show. Pokemon Go is a mobile gaming application that uses the help of AR and GPS to give the players a lifelike experiencing catching Pokemon on the go. The application motivates the people to go out as they can catch new pokemon as they are on their daily travels. Pokemon Go has a plethora of Pokemon, right from the start of the series, and has been adding new ones in every update. Many players are wondering, how to catch a Ditto in Pokemon Go?

How to catch a Ditto in Pokemon Go?

Ditto is one of the sneakiest Pokemon in the series and in the game. Everyone remembers the first scene of Ditto on the show, the pokemon absolutely astonished everyone with its shapeshifting abilities. These abilities have extended to Pokemon Go Ditto too, and that makes it an incredibly difficult task to catch this Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Ditto has the ability to shapeshift into any of the Pokemons that already exist in the session and this ability can throw the players off his scent. Here are the ways that players can catch Ditto in Pokemon Go:

Catching Ditto on the Run: The hardest but the most common way to go about this is to catch ditto the old-fashioned way.

Lures and Incense: Players can travel to Pokestops and use lures to attract Pokemon Go Dittos to that area.

Crack a Lucky Egg: Lucky Eggs always help players spawn some good Pokemon, they can take their chances at finding a Ditto from here.

Check out all the Pokemon Ditto can shapeshift into in Pokemon Go:

Generation 1 Pokemon Go

Paras

Generation 2 Pokemon Go

Hoothoot

Spinarak

Hoppip

Remoraid

Generation 3 Pokemon Go

Whismur

Gulpin

Numel

Generation 4 Pokemon Go

Bidoof

Generation 5 Pokemon Go

Foongus

Pokemon Go was amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

