Pokemon GO Sinnoh Event 2021: What Are The Sinnoh Event Research Tasks And Rewards?

The Sinnoh Celebration Event is the next region-specific event to arrive in Pokemon GO after the conclusion of the Unova Celebration. The Sinnoh event 2021 has gone live on servers and it brings a number of Pokemon creatures from the Sinnoh region. As part of the special event, Niantic has also added a new Sinnoh Collection Challenge, where trainers will need to hunt down a bunch of Pokemon species.

Sinnoh Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO

The Sinnoh Collection Challenge will require Pokemon GO trainers to catch a total of nine Pokemon creatures which include a Turtwig, Piplup, Chimchar, Buizel, Shieldon, Cranidos, Combee, Shadow Snover, and Shadow Stunky. All of these Pokemon creatures come from the Sinnoh region. Once you complete the Sinnoh Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO, you will earn a number of exciting rewards. These include an Elite Collector Medal, 3,000 Stardust, 15 Ultra Balls, and a Magnetic Lure.

You can encounter a number of Pokemon creatures required for Sinnoh Collection Challenge by completing the Sinnoh Event Research tasks. The list of Pokemon you can encounter during the Sinnoh Event Research tasks includes Turtwig, Piplup, Chimchar, Buizel, Shieldon, and Cranidos. Combee is the one Pokemon that can be found only in the wild. As for the two Shadow Pokemon creatures, these can be encountered during Go Rocket battles.

Sinnoh Event Research tasks

Here is a look at the Sinnoh Event Field Research tasks along with all the rewards you can earn:

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt – For 500 Stardust

Defeat two Team Go Rocket Grunts – For a Buizel encounter

Power up Pokemon four times – For a Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup encounter

Win two Raids – For a Shieldon and Craindos encounter

Players should note that they will be able to complete the Field Research tasks and earn the rewards throughout the Sinnoh Event. The Sinnoh Celebration Event kicked off on Tuesday, January 12 at 10 AM and it is set to run until Sunday, January 17 at 8 PM local time.

Pokemon GO is now available on iOS and Android-based devices.

Image credits: Pokemon GO Live