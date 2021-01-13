Pokemon Go Shiny Glameow: Can Glameow Be Shiny In Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular handheld games out there today. It helps the player feel like an actual Pokemon Trainer, trying to become a Pokemon Master. Players need to catch Pokemon in the wild and train them to be the best. The game has a plethora of Pokemon for the players to catch and they keep adding new ones with every update. Many players have asked, can Glameow be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Also read: Pokemon Go Gyarados Moveset: Learn The Best Gyarados Moveset In Pokemon Go

Also read: Pokemon Go Samurott Moveset: Learn The Best Moveset For Samurott In Pokemon Go

Can Glameow be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The answer to this question is yes, players can catch a Pokemon Go Shiny Glameow and add it to their Pokemon collection in the game. Pokemon Go Update has added Shiny Versions of many Pokemon in the game and players can attempt to catch them during Spotlight hours and also while wandering in the wilderness. Players can also use the research tasks and raids to get their hands on Galmeow. Glameow evolution can be also an incentive for players to go for this Pokemon. The Pokemon Go Shiny Glameow evolution is Shiny Purguly and it takes around 50 candies for the players to perform this evolution. Check out the stats Pokemon Go Shiny Glameow:

Pokémon GO Glameow is a Normal-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1056, 109 attacks, 82 defence and 135 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4). Glameow is vulnerable to Fighting-type moves. Glameow is boosted by Partly Cloudy weather. Glameow's best moves are Scratch and Play Rough (7.98 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Also read: Pokemon Go Shiny Cranidos: Learn More About This Shiny Pokemon Here

Also read: Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour: How To Get Shiny Drifloon In Pokemon Go?