Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour: How To Get Shiny Drifloon In Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go became quite possibly the most played handheld games. The game brings nostalgic recollections of the universally adored anime and places the major parts in the shoes of the Pokemon Master. The game has been planned in a manner where players can really take off of their home and quest for Pokemon to get all through the world. Players some of the time end up attempting to search for certain Pokemon to add to their assortment. Players want to know how to get Shiny Drifloon in Pokemon Go.

How to get Shiny Drifloon in Pokemon Go?

Since the addition of Shiny Pokemon in the Pokemon Go update, every player wants to get their hands on a shiny version of their favourite Pokemon. The best time to catch the Shiny version of their favourite Pokemon is to wait for them to appear on the Pokemon Go Spotlight hour as it increases the chances of these Pokemon spawning for them.

The way to get Shiny Drifloon in Pokemon Go is trying to catch it during its spotlight hour. The use of lure at a pokestop and incense while walking around will also increase the chances for the player to get a Pokemon Go Shiny Drifloon for their collection. Shiny Drifloon can be an incredibly useful pokemon and Shiny Drifloon evolution is not one of the Pokemon to lose on either. The Shiny Drifloon evolution is Shiny Drifblim. Check out the stats for Pokemon Go Shiny Drifloon below:

Pokémon GO Drifloon is a Ghost and Flying-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1353, 117 attacks, 80 defense, and 207 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4). Drifloon is vulnerable to Dark, Electric, Ghost, Ice, and Rock-type moves. Drifloon is boosted by Fog and Windy weather. Drifloon's best moves are Hex and Shadow Ball (9.26 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item.

Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game.

Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

