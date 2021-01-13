Pokemon Go Shiny Hippopotas: Learn More About Shiny Hippopotas In Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is one of the most famous handheld games out there. With normal substance updates and occasions for players to take an interest in, the game has figured out how to remain above water. The game permits the players to live their hotly anticipated fantasy about being a Pokemon Trainer. They can approach their everyday life and catch and train Pokemon in transit with the assistance of this game. Players use Pokemon Go to catch and prepare Pokemon, put them into fights, and to develop them into the following stage. Many players are looking to learn how to catch Shiny Hippopotas.

Also read: Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour: How To Get Shiny Drifloon In Pokemon Go?

Also read: Pokemon Go Shiny Cranidos: Learn More About This Shiny Pokemon Here

Pokemon Go How to Catch Shiny Hippopotas?

Pokemon Go Sinnoh Celebration event is live. The game has been adding a lot more region-specific events since the Pokemon Go update. The region in focus right now is the Sinnoh region and all the Pokemon of this region will be getting Shiny Versions of themselves along with an increased Spawn rate.

Pokemon Go Shiny Hippopotas is one of the Sinnoh regions Pokemon that is available in Pokemon Go right now and the players should go forward towards catching this Pokemon as they can be a strong addition to their arsenal and also Shiny Hippopotas evolution can provide them with an even stronger Shiny pokemon. Shiny Hippopotas evolution is Shiny Hippowdon and to perform this evolution the player will have to feed Hippopotas 50 candies. Check out the stats for Pokemon Go Shiny Hippopotas below:

Pokémon GO Hippopotas is a Ground type Pokemon with a max CP of 1535, 124 attack, 118 defense, and 169 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4). Hippopotas is vulnerable to Grass, Ice, and Water-type moves. Hippopotas is boosted by Sunny weather. Hippopotas's best moves are Bite and Body Slam (7.61 DPS).

Pokemon Go was one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. It uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Also read: Pokemon Go Gyarados Moveset: Learn The Best Gyarados Moveset In Pokemon Go

Also read: Pokemon Go Samurott Moveset: Learn The Best Moveset For Samurott In Pokemon Go