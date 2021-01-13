Pokemon Go Sinnoh Collection Challenge: Learn More About New Pokemon Go Challenge

Pokemon Go is quite possibly the most famous handheld games out there today. It makes the player feel like a genuine Pokemon Trainer, attempting to turn into a Pokemon Master. Players need to get Pokemon in the wild and train them to be awesome. The game has plenty of Pokemon for the players to catch and they continue to add new ones with each update. Numerous players have asked about the Pokemon Go Sinnoh Collection Challenge.

Pokemon Go Sinnoh Collection Challenge

Pokemon Go Update has added new quests and research tasks in the game. They have also added events that focus on Pokemon from a specific region. The latest region that is gaining attention in Pokemon Go is the Sinnoh region. The Sinnoh Collection Challenge is part of the Sinnoh Celebration event in Pokemon Go. Collection Challenges require the players to catch and collect certain Pokemon during the event. Players will have to pull out all their cards to complete the collection challenges such as lures, incenses, research tasks, raids, and more. Here are all the Pokemon Players need to collect in the Sinnoh Collection Challenge:

Turtwig: the wild, one-star raids and field research tasks

Chimchar: the wild, one-star raids and field research tasks

Piplup: the wild, one-star raids and field research tasks

Cranidos: the wild, field research tasks and 5km eggs

Shieldon: the wild, field research tasks and 5km eggs

Combee: the wild

Buizel: the wild, one-star raids and field research tasks

Shadow Stunky: Go Rocket battles

Shadow Snover: Go Rocket battles

Completing the Sinnoh Collection Challenge will reward you with 3,000 Stardust, 15 Ultra Balls, and a Magnetic Lure.

Pokemon Go was one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

