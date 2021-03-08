Pokemon Go Slugma: Know About Slugma's Evolution, Best Moveset, Stats And Other Details

Pokemon Go is one of the most iconic games that has garnered a strong fan-following over the years. It has people from all countries running around in their regions, looking for new Pokemon to catch and to also indulge in raids, battles, quests, and more. Pokemon Go constantly updates the game to add new Pokemon and features for the players to try out. Many players want to learn more about Pokemon Go Slugma.

Pokemon Go Slugma

Slugma is one of the popular Pokemon that players have graced during the very popular Pokemon Series. This Pokemon is one of the second-generation Pokemon and is found in the Jhoto region. Slugma evolution is Magcargo. To perform the Slugma evolution the players need to feed it 50 candy.

Slugma looks like an orange-colored sludge with molten capabilities that can engulf its enemies with flames. Every player would want to try and catch a Slugma for their Pokemon collection. Slugma can also be a great addition to the player’s battling arsenal if used wisely. To get the best out of this Pokemon players should be well versed with Slugma best moveset, stats, and weaknesses. Check out the Pokemon Go Slugma Stats below:

Pokemon Go Slugma is a fire-type Pokemon with a max CP of 895, 118 attack, 71 defense, and 120 Stamina in Pokemon Go. Slugma is found in the Jhoto region and belongs to the second generation Pokemon. Slugma weakness is ground, rock, and water attacks. Slugma best moveset is Ember and Flame burst.

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest procuring games of July 2020. The game uses portable GPS to find, catch, fight, and train virtual Pokémon that seem, by all accounts, to be in reality. The pokemon fans unquestionably appreciate the game and run on a freemium plan of action that underpins in-application buys for an extra in-game bonus. Everybody finds the Pokemon Go players going around the roads with their phones in their grasp searching for all the extravagant Pokemons they can get. This is one of the games that requires the players to move around instead of sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded free of charge on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

