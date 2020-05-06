PS4 Names For Pro Gamers: Creative And All Time Best PS4 Gamertags

Sony has started allowing PS4 console owners to change their Gamertags. So, we list down some of the most creative PS4 names for all the pro gamers out there.

PS4 names

Last year, Sony introduced the option to allow PlayStation users to change their PlayStation Network (PSN) names, for both new and old users, on the gaming console. Sony had initially launched the option in beta mode; however, it is now available to everyone who is stuck with their old PSN Gamertags. So, if you have been thinking of a cool new Gamertag, we will take you through some of the best ones you can try out.

But before you decide to change your Gamertag, you should be aware that the change is free only for the first time. After that, you will have to pay $9.99 USD/CAD per change or $4.99 USD/CAD with a PlayStation Plus subscription. Let's also take a quick look at how you can actually access the Gamertag change settings on your PS4 console and web browser.

How to change Your PS4 Gamertag?

To change your PSN name on PS4, you need to follow these simple steps              

Go to Settings > Account Management > Account Information > Profile > Online ID. Now enter a new PSN name of your choice and follow the onscreen prompts to save the changes.

You can also change your PSN name using a web browser. To do so, you need to sign in to your PlayStation Network account and click on your PSN Profile. Click on the ‘Edit’ option which is right next to your Online ID, and enter your new PSN name. Lastly, you need to follow the onscreen prompts to save the changes.

*Please note that you need to remove spaces while updating your Gamertag.

Best PS4 names (Gamertags) of all time

  • Icebreaker
  • Young Bull
  • Blinking Eyes
  • Cute Potato
  • Alpha Returns
  • Drunk to Win
  • Black Belt
  • Bearded Angel
  • Brilliant Gamer
  • Pill Cosby
  • Pill Clinton
  • High Five
  • Victory Loves Me
  • Snapshot
  • Speedy Dacoit

Creative PS4 names

  • Gaymer
  • Manchu Man
  • Netflix and Kill
  • Flung Pu Panda
  • Punchy Punch
  • My Name Doesnt Fit
  • Pokie Punk 
  • Salty Scissors
  • Unbreakabull
  • Harriet Thugman
  • Cool Stoner
  • He 8 My Chicken
  • Knew Too Much
  • Harry Dotter
  • Don’t Revive Me Bro
  • Blister the Main Man
  • Black Stabbath
  • Graduate of Devry
  • Monkey Lover
  • Hall and Goats
  • War Dot Com
  • Knob Goblin
  • All Them Boats
  • Chili Con Carne
  • Bad Chicken
  • Blood Sail
  • Buried Alive by Love
  • Matrixxx Anderson
  • Vaping Beerus
  • Vape Dimension
  • No Drugs Here
  • Spoon Man
  • Dig Dug Funnie
  • Rockos Modern
  • Horse Blindfold
  • Iced Tea Bandit
  • Bird Soldier
  • Pinky Boy
  • Beats On Deck
  • Armed Student
  • Fire Tiger
  • Crime Scene
  • Delivery Boy
  • Hulk Roguen
  • Party Ghoul
  • Leggo My Aggro
  • Jonny Awesome
  • Addicted 2 Coins
  • Crypto Hypno
  • Veteran of Death
  • Mercedes man

Cool PS4 names

  • Bombastic
  • The Bon Jon
  • Dold Digger
  • Thunder Bunt
  • Tonight Gamer
  • Knuckle Duster
  • Lowercase Guy
  • Local Back Stabber
  • Jack The Ripper
  • Complex Slayers
  • Agent Hercules
  • Junkyard Dog
  • Friendly Dolphin
  • Mortality Returns
  • Bonzai
  • Broomspun
  • Salty Cookie
  • Mini Mouse
  • Wicked Impulse
  • Chill Dude
  • Brain Hacker
  • Sweet Poison
  • Owl Pacino
  • Tongue Berry
  • Boomkin
  • KungFu Barbie
  • Pain Slayer
  • Tarty Toes
  • Dirty Denise
  • Big Axe Dwarf
  • Hadouken
  • Orkward
  • SnackySnacks

