PS4 Names For Pro Gamers: Creative And All Time Best PS4 Gamertags

Quick links:
Last year, Sony introduced the option to allow PlayStation users to change their PlayStation Network (PSN) names, for both new and old users, on the gaming console. Sony had initially launched the option in beta mode; however, it is now available to everyone who is stuck with their old PSN Gamertags. So, if you have been thinking of a cool new Gamertag, we will take you through some of the best ones you can try out.
But before you decide to change your Gamertag, you should be aware that the change is free only for the first time. After that, you will have to pay $9.99 USD/CAD per change or $4.99 USD/CAD with a PlayStation Plus subscription. Let's also take a quick look at how you can actually access the Gamertag change settings on your PS4 console and web browser.
Also Read | How To Send A Blank Message On WhatsApp Without Using A Third-party App?
To change your PSN name on PS4, you need to follow these simple steps
Go to Settings > Account Management > Account Information > Profile > Online ID. Now enter a new PSN name of your choice and follow the onscreen prompts to save the changes.
You can also change your PSN name using a web browser. To do so, you need to sign in to your PlayStation Network account and click on your PSN Profile. Click on the ‘Edit’ option which is right next to your Online ID, and enter your new PSN name. Lastly, you need to follow the onscreen prompts to save the changes.
*Please note that you need to remove spaces while updating your Gamertag.
Also Read | How To Get Care Emoji On Facebook? All About New Hug Reaction On Facebook
Also Read | Popular Kahoot Names: Nicknames For Boys And Girls To Really Look Cool
Also Read | PUBG Clan Names For All 'Pro Assassins'; Here Is A List Of All Cool Names You Need
Image credits: JeShoots | Unsplash