PS4 Names For Pro Gamers: Creative And All Time Best PS4 Gamertags

Last year, Sony introduced the option to allow PlayStation users to change their PlayStation Network (PSN) names, for both new and old users, on the gaming console. Sony had initially launched the option in beta mode; however, it is now available to everyone who is stuck with their old PSN Gamertags. So, if you have been thinking of a cool new Gamertag, we will take you through some of the best ones you can try out.

But before you decide to change your Gamertag, you should be aware that the change is free only for the first time. After that, you will have to pay $9.99 USD/CAD per change or $4.99 USD/CAD with a PlayStation Plus subscription. Let's also take a quick look at how you can actually access the Gamertag change settings on your PS4 console and web browser.

How to change Your PS4 Gamertag?

To change your PSN name on PS4, you need to follow these simple steps

Go to Settings > Account Management > Account Information > Profile > Online ID. Now enter a new PSN name of your choice and follow the onscreen prompts to save the changes.

You can also change your PSN name using a web browser. To do so, you need to sign in to your PlayStation Network account and click on your PSN Profile. Click on the ‘Edit’ option which is right next to your Online ID, and enter your new PSN name. Lastly, you need to follow the onscreen prompts to save the changes.

*Please note that you need to remove spaces while updating your Gamertag.

Best PS4 names (Gamertags) of all time

Icebreaker

Young Bull

Blinking Eyes

Cute Potato

Alpha Returns

Drunk to Win

Black Belt

Bearded Angel

Brilliant Gamer

Pill Cosby

Pill Clinton

High Five

Victory Loves Me

Snapshot

Speedy Dacoit

Creative PS4 names

Gaymer

Manchu Man

Netflix and Kill

Flung Pu Panda

Punchy Punch

My Name Doesnt Fit

Pokie Punk

Salty Scissors

Unbreakabull

Harriet Thugman

Cool Stoner

He 8 My Chicken

Knew Too Much

Harry Dotter

Don’t Revive Me Bro

Blister the Main Man

Black Stabbath

Graduate of Devry

Monkey Lover

Hall and Goats

War Dot Com

Knob Goblin

All Them Boats

Chili Con Carne

Bad Chicken

Blood Sail

Buried Alive by Love

Matrixxx Anderson

Vaping Beerus

Vape Dimension

No Drugs Here

Spoon Man

Dig Dug Funnie

Rockos Modern

Horse Blindfold

Iced Tea Bandit

Bird Soldier

Pinky Boy

Beats On Deck

Armed Student

Fire Tiger

Crime Scene

Delivery Boy

Hulk Roguen

Party Ghoul

Leggo My Aggro

Jonny Awesome

Addicted 2 Coins

Crypto Hypno

Veteran of Death

Mercedes man

Cool PS4 names

Bombastic

The Bon Jon

Dold Digger

Thunder Bunt

Tonight Gamer

Knuckle Duster

Lowercase Guy

Local Back Stabber

Jack The Ripper

Complex Slayers

Agent Hercules

Junkyard Dog

Friendly Dolphin

Mortality Returns

Bonzai

Broomspun

Salty Cookie

Mini Mouse

Wicked Impulse

Chill Dude

Brain Hacker

Sweet Poison

Owl Pacino

Tongue Berry

Boomkin

KungFu Barbie

Pain Slayer

Tarty Toes

Dirty Denise

Big Axe Dwarf

Hadouken

Orkward

SnackySnacks

Image credits: JeShoots | Unsplash