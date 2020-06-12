PS5 Games List: What Are The Expected Prices Of The New PS5 Games?

PS5 console has been unveiled by Sony in the live reveal event on their YouTube channel on June 11. The event revealed many things including the alluring specifications of the PS5 hardware and what games one can expect the console to host.

Sony PS5 games list is vast and eyebrow-raising. The gaming console has a unique feature of power-saving mode which is expected to save the average electricity use of 1,000 US homes if 1 million players use this feature wisely. However, if you are wondering about PS5 games and PS5 games price, here is all you need.

Also Read | PS5 Vs Xbox One X - Does the older Xbox hold its ground to the new-gen of PlayStation?

Complete New PS5 Games list

Over 30 PS5 games were highlighted by Sony in the live online event. It showed 25 of them as a part of the June event. However, there are only some exclusive to PS5, as per reports, including Project Athia and Returnal which were most recently added to a list that also includes Godfall. Below is the list of PS5 games and their prices if available.

Also Read | What comes with the PS5? PlayStation 5 bundle content details

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Price: Rs. 6,299

- Price: Rs. 6,299 Battlefield 6 (2021) - Price: expected to be Rs 3,499 as Battlefield 5 was sold for Rs 2,499

- Price: expected to be Rs 3,499 as Battlefield 5 was sold for Rs 2,499 Demon's Souls (remake) - Price: NA

- Price: NA Gods and Monsters - Price: NA

- Price: NA Godfall - Price: NA

- Price: NA Gran Turismo 7 - Price: Rs 7,645 (Expected)

- Price: Rs 7,645 (Expected) Grand Theft Auto V (expanded and enhanced version) - Price: Rs 1,999 (Flipkart for PS4)

- Price: Rs 1,999 (Flipkart for PS4) Hitman 3 - Price: NA

- Price: NA Horizon Forbidden West (sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn) - Price: NA

- Price: NA NBA 2K21 - Price: Rs 4,556 (Expected)

- Price: Rs 4,556 (Expected) Oddworld: Soulstorm - Price: NA

- Price: NA Pragmata - Price: NA

- Price: NA Rainbow Six Siege - Price: Rs 1,140 (Amazon)

- Price: Rs 1,140 (Amazon) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Price: Rs 6,692 (Expected)

- Price: Rs 6,692 (Expected) Resident Evil 8: Village - Price: NA

- Price: NA Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Price: NA

Also Read | PS5 Hard Drive size: How much memory will PlayStation 5 have?

Will PS4 and older games work in PS5 console?

As per the statement given by Sony, the PS5 consists of a chip that is designed to incorporate the logic and features of the PS4 console. This makes the recently unveiled gaming gadget natively backwards compatible with older games. This gives Sony's PS5 an overwhelming additional majority of the 4,000 PS4 games that will work on it. However, the faster components of the new console will probably deliver a speed boost to the existing games as well. It is not known if PS5 games and PS4 games and older will somehow get a quality boost automatically.

PS5 launch video

Also Read | PS5 pre-order details: How much does the new PS5 console cost?