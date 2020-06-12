What Comes With The PS5? PlayStation 5 Bundle Content Details

Sony held a virtual event today across their social media platforms where they revealed the latest generation of its PlayStation consoles. These latest consoles have been termed by Sony as the 'Future of Gaming' and they stand true to the tag as the latest versions of the PlayStation have an ultra-futuristic look to them. The live event started off at 1:30 AM IST and started off by giving fans a taste of the games PS5 has in stores for avid gamers. Though Sony has revealed their latest consoles as of now, their specifications and pricing have been kept under the wraps. But, the bundle contents of PS5 have been unveiled during the launch event.

Also read: Sony PS5 console specifications: Everything to know about the latest 120Hz console

What does PS5 come with?

Image courtesy - still from PS5- The Future of Gaming show

The latest PS5 bundle introduced by Sony features two variants of the gaming console. The two versions of the gaming consoles feature a standard variant with a physical disc drive and an all-digital variant. The bundle includes controllers designed for PS5 which are termed as the DualSense wireless controllers which also come with DualSense wireless charging station. The bundle also includes an HD Camera, for streaming-centric gamers along with Pulse 3D Wireless Headsets and a media remote. Check out the launch event of PS5 below -

Also read: PS5 leaks hint at premium pricing: Find out what the PlayStation 5 looks like

Also read: Sony PS5 Announced With An Ultra-futuristic Look & Two Variants, Price Not Revealed

Sony had left fans surprised when it announced that there will be two variants of the PS5 as no hints about the same were given by the company. The two variants have been titled PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition respectively. Though the latest PS5 has been announced by the company yet, they did not reveal the specifications or the pricing of the gaming consoles.

Sony has evidently leaned towards giving the consoles an ultra-futuristic look with PS5 as the entire setup and bundle showcased today have a minimalistic style. As per reports, the removal of the physical disc drive from the digital PlayStation 5 may lead to the price of the product ultimately going down but no details about the pricing have been made yet. Whereas, leaks were suggesting that the newer PS5 consoles will feature high-end specifications but the virtual event did not give any details.

Also read: PS5 Games List: All The Games Announced With The New Generation Of Consoles