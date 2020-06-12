PS5 Vs Xbox One X - Does The Older Xbox Hold Its Ground To The New Gen Of PlayStation?

The launch of PS5 has increased the excitement amid fans who have been waiting for their gaming consoled to get an upgrade. Sony Playstation will be the first gaming console to release this year with Xbox Series X set to release later. As Xbox Series X is almost over 5 months away, the only comparable console left for PS5 in recent times is the Xbox One X. Many users can often be seen getting confused between the two major gaming consoles as they provide users with a different experience altogether. Read below to know whether PS5 or Xbox One X is the greater gaming console. The specifications stated below of the PS5 have been based on various leaks on the internet, Sony has not yet released any official information about the console's specifications.

PS5 vs Xbox One X

The Xbox One X was initially released back in November 2017 and holds specifications which can be deemed outdated by many. But it is a powerful gaming console nonetheless. Xbox One X houses a chip known as the Scorpion Engine. It sports a 2.3 GHz octa-core CPU coupled with a Radeon GPU in an eight-core setup. The gaming console comes with 12 GB of GDDR5 RAM out f which 9 GB is usable by games. Xbox One X also comes with the support for 4K UHD at 60 frames per second games up to 2160p. The console furthermore houses a 1TB HDD which allows users to stores games easily.

Image courtesy - Yasin Hasan on Unsplash

PS5 on the other has is equipped with a number of latest specifications and features which give it a futuristic look. The PS5 comes with an AMD chip which based on the generation-third Ryzen CPU. The latest PS5 also houses an eight-core system like the Xbox One X but is far superior when it comes to performance. The console supports 8K gameplay and comes with a custom-made 825GB SSD which is faster than the HDD storage provided in the Xbox One X.

Radeon's Navi line is helming the graphics on the PS5 which allows the console to provide 120 frames per second at 8K resolution which cannot be achieved by the Xbox console. PS% will also support full 3D audio which is not supported by the older Xbox One X. The only fair competition to the latest PS% console will be the Xbox Series X console which will release towards the end of 2020.

Disclaimer - PS5 specifications based on leaks on the internet. Official specifications are still awaited.