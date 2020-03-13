The Debate
The Debate
PUBG Mobile Crashing After Update 0.17.0; Mid-match Crashes Continue To Exist

Gaming

Many PUBG users have reported several instances of PUBG Mobile crashing after update 0.17.0. Read on to check out the issues reported on Reddit and Twitter.

PUBG mobile crashing after update

PUBG Mobile recently released a major update, 0.17.0, on March 3. The update had been widely anticipated and the advertised features in the patch have finally gone live. As expected, the patch has introduced fans to a number of exciting features like the Amusement Part, Arcade mode, Death Replay, and Universal Marks, amongst others. However, just like most of the earlier patches from PUBG, it has a few misses. Users have been pointing out a number of gameplay and performance issues since the update first started rolling out. And while PUBG has since issued a hotfix, a number of gamers still point out that the mid-match crashes continue to exist.

One such player took to Reddit to state that with the latest update, the game has been freezing while in the middle of an ongoing match requiring a reboot to get back in. He also adds that the issue persists through every single match. There are a number of other users who have also complained about the issue. Here are a few reports:

PUBG

PUBG
PUBG

As part of the hotfix release notes, one of the items stated that it has fixed the connection errors which occurred constantly during matches; however, according to several PUBG Mobile players, the issues are still rampant. A number of players have also taken to Twitter to report the issues while expressing their displeasure with the latest update. Take a look here:

Image credits: Unsplash | Screen Post

