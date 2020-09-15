PUBG Mobile Lite New 0.19.0 Update: Know More About All Update

The Beta version of PUBG mobile lite is soon going to begin testing its new 0.19.0 update. Ads per the notification message on the app, the servers are going to be taken down to upload the new PUBG mobile lite 0.19.0 update. A number of different rumours have been circulating in the gaming industry for a long time now. Read more to know about the PUBG mobile lite 0.19.0 update.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update released

Some of the unofficial sites like Sports Keeda have claimed that the PUBG mobile lite 0.19.0 update is going to be released on September 19, 2020. Some new additions to the game will be made. It is rumoured that the players will get to play the new Survival till Dawn mode which is also popular by the name, Zombie mode. Some new weapons like RPG which are also known as a missile launcher are being introduced to the Zombie mode in the game. PUBG mobile lite in India has not been developed by Tencent game owners. As we all know, the original PUBG Mobile app has been banned from Indian servers.

More about PUBG mobile ban

The Indian government has decided to ban PUBG but the game still seems to be working. This is going to be similar to the Tik-Tok ban that has also gained a lot of attention on social media. Apple and Google have already been contacted by the government for the removal of PUBG from their app stores on Indian servers. Currently, the game can be played on the phone but then it will be completely inaccessible after network companies like Jio and Airtel start blocking the PUBG connection to servers after getting the notification from the government. The game has just been banned from the mobile servers but players can still play the game on their PCs.

This ban has been done on the backdrop of India’s stand against Chinese aggression on the borders. According to the government, the ban on these apps will surely safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. They have also mentioned that the decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security, and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.

