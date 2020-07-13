PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Beta Implements Important Fixes; Download APK For Android

Developers at PUBG Mobile Lite recently rolled out a new PUBG Mobile Lite Beta 0.18.1, allowing fans to test out the new features offered in the game before they finally go live on global servers. The new update brought tons of new content and improvements over the previous version and added features like the First Anniversary lobby, a new Popularity mode, TDM ruins mode, Slide feature, new missions and achievements and much more.

Soon after the PUBG Mobile Lite beta update 0.18.1 went live, developers released a new beta version 0.18.2. The latest beta does not bring significant changes to the game as earlier versions, but it does implement a few important fixes. Users who are interesting in testing out the new features can download the PUBG Mobile Lite APK file for 0.18.2 beta. However, the new PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Beta update is currently available for users on the Android platform as the game is yet to be released for iOS.

PUBG Mobile Lite download

Here are the steps you need to follow to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.2 beta update:

Step 1: The first step is to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.2 Beta update from the link here.

Step 2: Once the APK file is downloaded on your device, you need to navigate to the download folder and click on the downloaded file.

The size of the PUBG Mobile Lite beta update is 552 MB and will require at least 1 GB of free space on your phone, so make sure you have sufficient space before installing it.

Step 3: Authorize the device to install apps from unknown sources by navigating to your phone settings. Here's what you need to follow – Settings > Safety and Privacy > Install apps from Unknown Sources.

Step 4: Go back to the downloaded file and install the app.

The installation process may take up a few minutes, depending on your device.

Step 5: Once the installation is complete, you need to launch PUBG Mobile Lite beta and click on 'Sign In' using the 'Guest' account.

After installing the beta, the game may prompt you to update to the latest version. Click on the 'Update now' option and you will become an early beta tester.

