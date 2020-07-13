PUBG Mobile Season 14 Release Date And Time In India; All Royale Pass Features

PUBG Mobile Season 13, which began on May 13, finally came to a close on July 12. With the end of the season, there has been a rank reset for all the players, and the RP section has been locked. This means that users will no longer be able to access the RP section, nor will they be able to participate in any of the missions or earn rewards. The RP section will now display a countdown to the upcoming season. With the conclusion of Season 13, fans are now awaiting the highly anticipated Season 14 which will begin very soon. Tencent will also roll out a dedicated update for PUBG Mobile Season 14.

Also Read | How To Get Jungle Warrior Title In PUBG Mobile Sanhok Relic Hunt?

PUBG Mobile Season 14 release date and time

After the release of PUBG Mobile update 0.19.0, Tencent revealed its plans for the upcoming Season 14 Royale Pass. The new season will be arriving on July 14 at 7:30 AM IST. And just like any other PUBG Mobile Season, fans can expect tons of exciting new content inside the Season 14 Royale Pass.

Also Read | PMIS Grand Finals Standings: Who Is The Winner Of PMIS 2020?

The new season will be called "Spark the Flame", and will include a new set of cosmetic designs. There will also be a number of new ‘Ancient Secret-themed’ modes as part of the season. Users will also get to buy an Elite Pass for 600 UC and Elite Pass Plus for 1800 UC. In addition, Tencent has also announced a collaboration with the Google Play Store to promote monthly subscription.

Royale Pass 14 brings a brand new way to subscribe! More rewards for the same cost! 🎁



Check out all of the Royale Pass goodness today! 👉 https://t.co/gS30OgCTeu pic.twitter.com/ssjonlATxS — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 11, 2020

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Update 0.19.0: Patch Notes Introduce New Livik Map And Other Improvements

Developers are also bringing a few more changes that will focus around bringing a number of older designs to celebrate the launch anniversary of the Royale Pass. Fans will also get a bunch of new skins, emotes and many more exciting rewards as part of the latest theme. Moreover, the PUBG Mobile Season 14 update will also introduce players to some unique characters such as the Nebula Hero, Captain Hawk, and Fire Ranger. Here's a look at everything that will you will get in the new season:

All-new themes, better level rewards, and new multi-form outfits.

To celebrate the 2nd Anniversary of Royale Pass, there will be a return of the Roaring Dragon and Dragon Hunter-themed rewards.

The RP Prime subscription collaboration with Google has been added and features both Prime and Prime Plus. Users will be able to subscribe to them simultaneously. It offers monthly, quarterly, and yearly subscription options.

A consolidated page for RP perks will be available. Users will be able to instantly check out consecutive purchase perks and preview other exclusive RP perks.

An RP Crate Luck Event has been added with exciting rewards.

There is a chance to display an RP-related message when returning to the lobby after a game.

Display of Airplane Ranking and other content in-battle have been improved.

Also Read | Team FreeStyle To Miss PMWL 2020 With PUBG MOBILE Banned In Pakistan

Image credits: PUBG Mobile