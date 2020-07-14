PUBG Mobile Season 14: How To Buy Standard And Elite Plus Royale Pass?

The PUBG Mobile Season 14 is here, and with it comes a brand new Royale Pass. The new Season 14 of PUBG Mobile Royale Pass went live on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 7:30 AM IST and brings a range of newly themed cosmetic designs, rewards, and much more. The theme of the season is called 'Spark the Flame' and will bring a number of new ‘Ancient Secret-themed’ modes to the game over time.

One of the biggest highlights of the new season includes the addition of a new Commander Set that players will be able to upgrade as they progress through the season. In addition, there is also a new Rose Unicorn Helmet, and the Avian Tyrant set that can be unlocked at RP 100. You will also see the return of the Roaring Dragon and Dragon Hunter-themed rewards as part of the game’s 2nd Anniversary of the Royale Pass. A new RP Prime subscription in collaboration with Google has also been added to the game which offers both Prime (₹440) and Prime Plus and Prime Plus (₹1,150). It comes with a monthly, quarterly, and yearly subscription.

Royale Pass 14 brings a brand new way to subscribe! More rewards for the same cost! 🎁



Check out all of the Royale Pass goodness today! 👉 https://t.co/gS30OgCTeu pic.twitter.com/ssjonlATxS — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 11, 2020

How to update to PUBG Mobile Season 14?

Officials at PUBG Mobile haven’t released a dedicated update for Season 14. All you need to do is update the game to PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update that dropped recently. Once you have the latest update, the Season 14 Royale Pass will begin as soon as you launch the game.

How to buy the Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile Season 14?

To get the Season 14 Royale Pass, you will need to have sufficient UC in your account. The standard version of the Royale Pass will cost 600 UC, whereas the Elite Plus Royale Pass will be available for 1800 UC. If you don't have the required amount of UC, you can purchase some UC from the in-game store which will cost you ₹799 for 600 UC and will offer 60 UC as a purchase bonus. For the Elite Plus Royale Pass, you will need to spend ₹1.949 to get 1800 UC. In case you have saved some UC, then you can directly purchase the Royale Pass.

Once you have the required amount of UC, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Launch PUBG Mobile

Step 2: Head over to the RP section in the game which is located on the right side of your screen.

Step 3: Click on the 'Upgrade' button.

Step 4: Now, choose between the two variants of the Royale Pass.

Step 5: Click on 'Buy Royale Pass' and proceed.

Once the payment is successful, your new Royale Pass will be credited to your account.

Image credits: PUBG Mobile