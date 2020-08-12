PUBG Mobile Season 15 Release Date, Leaks, Royal Pass Price And More

One of the most popular multiplayer survival games in India, PUBG Mobile has a stronghold over mobile gamers with its unique challenges and more. Every player wants to ascend in the ranks by earning more and more "Chicken Dinners" in the game as it has become a self-appraising thing for many true smartphone gamers. This is why PUBG Mobile has crossed over 100 million+ downloads on Google Playstore and has an overall rating of 4.3 stars. The PUBG Mobile Season 15 is going to begin soon and people have already started talking about it. While PUBG Mobile Leaks keep trending around the world, new leaks reveal much more than players have expected. This is why many players are wondering about PUBG Mobile Season 15 leaks and more. If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

PUBG Royale Pass Price

PUBG Mobile Season 15 will open new windows for thrill and adventure in the survival game. Just like all the previous seasons, Season 15 would also consist of 2 levels for the pass. The first level is the Elite Royale Pass which would be priced at 600 UC and the other is the Elite Plus Pass which set to be priced at 1800 UC.

PUBG Mobile Season 15 Release date

PUBG Mobile Season 15 and its Royale Pass is going to be released on September 15, 2020. The release is set right after 2 days as soon as the Season 14 ends.

PUBG Mobile leaks - Season 15

A new Mode to roll out in the Season 15 update

Image ~ PUBG Mobile Game app

According to several reports, PUBG is going to add more in the “coronavirus pandemic” theme. The survival game is going to bring face mask accessories. The gaming app is also going to have a new mode called the 'Virus Mode' which has the theme of coronavirus pandemic. In this mode, players would fight against a gigantic virus ball which would increase kills and loot. Reports also suggest that some tweaks would be made to the rankings and leaderboards.

A new Character to roll out in PUBG Mobile Season 15

A new Character is going to make a debut in the Player Unknown's Battle Ground Season 15. However, not much information has been provided by the organisation and people are still confused whether it is going to be a male or female character. But, a recent poster by PUBG has revealed that the character is going to be a female, have a look.

Image ~ PUBG Mobile Tencent Games Poster

