How To Join Custom Room In PUBG Mobile? Explained In Detail

One of the greatest survival games in the world, PUBG Mobile has been intriguing players with its incredible gaming interface and user experience. Recently, the multiplayer game has changed its Privacy Policy in India to avoid any banning of its app because of its country origin. This has given all the Indian PUBG Mobile fans a sense of relief.

Apart from this, a new Custom Room feature has been making fans go crazy as it aids tournament holders to create a Custom Room of their participants easier than before. The survival game also provides its community with a thrilling experience of the Custom Room where they can add 50 to 100 players in a single match. This is the reason why many players are trying to find out how to join Custom Room Card in PUBG Mobile. If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to join the Custom Room in PUBG Mobile?

Currently, there are only 2 ways to get a hold on to the Custom Room card in PUBG Mobile. First, you can buy an advanced Room card in PUBG using 600 UC points and second is that you need to level up your RP and Rank. Once a person has created a Custom Room in PUBG Mobile after obtaining the card, you need to follow the below-given steps to join a Room.

Source: Screenshot of the game

Once the Custom Room has been created, other players can simply enter the created Room using the Room Password.

To enter in a PUBG Room, head to 'Match mode' settings on the lobby screen.

The 'Match mode' settings will show you a list of available rooms, and you can select the one you want to join. Or, you can simply ask for the PUBG Mobile Room ID from the creator.

Now, you would have to enter the password that you will need to join the lobby.

If you are trying to play with a streamer or take part in a competition, you will be provided with a password and a PUBG Mobile Room ID by the host.

All you need to do is just enter the Room Password and you can join easily.

