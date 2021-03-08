Raksha Rao's Prayoga App: Learn How This Yoga App Is Different From Other Apps Available

March 8 is celebrated as Women’s Day all over the world. On the account of this special day, today we are talking about some of the most renowned businesswomen who have excelled in their respective fields. Raksha Rao is one of those successful women who have managed to make it to the top. But a number of people have recently been asking questions like who is Raksha Rao. To help our viewers, we have managed to gather some information about the same. Read more

Prayoga app founder, Raksha Rao

Raksha Rao happens to be one of those women who has successfully managed to start an app that has taken over the tech community. Her Prayoga app has managed to take over the tech community with a bang. Prayoga is basically a fitness app that uses Motion tracking and AR technology to teach the users new yoga poses. Raksha also spoke to Deccan Herald about her app and said that it was important for them to teach their users how to do the yoga poses properly. She mentioned that during the development process of their app, they found that all the other apps just stopped after showing a video of the asana.

She added that real feedback from the instructor was sorely missing in these applications. With her app, they managed to solve this problem. Their app provides an animated 3D model of the instructor, and real-time feedback using ARKit and body tracking. This certainly differentiated them from all the other apps. It is okay to say that the app was extremely successful as Prayoga received 100,000 impressions on the App Store and close to 1000 downloads in the first week of its launch.

She also added that the user’s performance of each asana gets recorded in the app. It also provided extremely useful beautiful graphs that help the users to keep an eye on their progress across time. The app also provides specially designed courses that could help you to target specific areas you may want to work on and follow the carefully curated routines.

The official description of the app on the Apple play store says,

Use Prayoga and get a feel for how Motion Tracking and AR can be used to help with a traditional art form of Yoga. Prayoga is a brand new way of learning Yoga. You not only get to learn new poses, you also get realtime feedback on how you are performing your pose. Prayoga uses Body tracking technology along with machine learning to understand how you are performing a pose and in real time give you feedback to get to a perfect pose. The app also includes 3D models of the instructor that can be placed in your living room in AR to learn more about each pose. Watch animated AR models come to life to show you how to perform each asana.

