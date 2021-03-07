Did You Know Tejashree Pradhan Did Voice-overs For A Mobile Application?

Tejashree Pradhan is one of the well-known actors who mainly works in the Marathi film industry. The actor has been a part of several Marathi movies and TV shows. Tejashree made her debut in the Marathi movie industry with the much-acclaimed movie Zenda, in which she played a small role. She rose to fame after appearing in the movie Ti Sadya Kay Karte, alongside Ankush Chaudhari. However, talking about the actor, did you know that Tejashree Pradhan did voice-overs for a mobile application?

Tejashree Pradhan also did voice-overs for a mobile application named Go-stories which features various Marathi stories narrated by many Marathi cine artistes. Tejashri, who essayed the role of Janhavi in a Marathi serial ‘Honaar Sunn Mi Hya Gharchi’, had also shared a picture during the recording on her social media handle. Along with the picture, she also wrote, “#gostories #explore #marathisahityaa...even my eyes smile when they c work satisfaction on my faceðŸ˜‡ Thank u God for keeping me busy working”. Take a look at her post below.

The actor is also quite active on her social media where she goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories and more revealing fans details about her personal and professional life. Recently the actor shared a lovely picture of her sitting and writing her thoughts down. She can be seen sitting on the terrace and penning down something in her book. She is seen donning a blue top, jeans and opted for a simple hairdo. She also wrote, “Right time is hereðŸ˜‡ #HappyLife”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans commented on all things happy and nice. One of the users wrote, “You are such an inspiration for all of us and di your Tejashrians love you a lots keep inspiring us ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥”, while the other one wrote, “Yes didu keep inspiring and motivating us”. Take a look at a few comments below.

More about the actor

After a long time, Tejashree Pradhan made her appearance on the TV screen with the show Aggabai Sasubai. However, she is now being replaced by Uma Hrishikesh for unknown reasons. The serial also stars Nivedita Saraf (Asawari), and Girish Oak (Abhijeet) in lead roles and highlights the deep bond shared between a mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law.

