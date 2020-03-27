Xbox Series X Source Code STOLEN! Hacker Demands $100 Million | Know Details

Xbox has recently revealed in its official statement on its website that a hacker has stolen source code for the graphics processor from them. The stolen source codes are interconnected to the Xbox Series X games console. This confirmation statement also mentioned that the hacker has current and future based innovations of the company for which the company is asked to give a ransom amount.

Hacker demands $100 million ransom

The computer AMD manufacturer released an official statement in which they clearly said that in December the company had been contacted by an individual who claimed to have test files related to Xbox's future products. The hacker has stolen the source code for the graphics processor in the upcoming Xbox Series X games console and is ransoming them for $100 million.

Also Read | Xbox Live status: Why is Xbox not working & are the servers down?

Some of the stolen files include the codes related to the AMD's Arden graphics processor which is designed for the Xbox Series X game consoles. It was scheduled to be released in the fall of 2020. The hacker also acquired source files for AMD's Navi 10 and Navi 21 graphics chips which are for future based innovations for PC use.

Also Read | PlayStation 5 rumoured to one-up the Xbox Series X by upgrading to 13.3 Teraflops

The hacker spoke to TorrentFreak in an interview and revealed that she originally found the files on an unsecured computer in November of 2019. She also said that such important files were not even protected properly. The unprotected source code files were made public on Github but they were taken down with DMCA claims made by Xbox. However, now the hacker claims that if her ransom price is not met they will release the files for free online.

Also Read | The Game Awards 2019 sets new records, PS5, Xbox Series X announcements made

The AMD is currently working with law enforcement on a criminal investigation into the matter. The AMD has not spoken to the hacker regarding the matter of the stolen source codes of Xbox Series X console, as per reports. The female hacker continues to threaten the organisation about leaking the content online for free.

Also Read | Microsoft's next Xbox is called Xbox Series X, arriving in 2020 to take on PS5