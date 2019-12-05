Resident Evil 3's Poster Is Out With A Japanese Remake Version

There were a lot of rumours about the popular game 'Resident Evil 3' which are finally confirmed. Recently the poster of the game was out which also included some of the remake version of the same. The upcoming survival horror game has a remake version which was being rumoured for quite a long time and the news has become true now. One of the images also includes a 'Z Version' of the game however, nothing is confirmed about what will happen in the version. The developers of the game Capcom have sold over 90 million units of their previous version. The artwork of the game is released on the PlayStation network. Here is the cover of the remake version which was leaked online.

Resident Evil 3 Remake cover art has appeared on PSNhttps://t.co/rG5UBaXiEH pic.twitter.com/4btaentlgI — Nibel (@Nibellion) December 3, 2019

About the game

It reveals that Nemesis who is the antagonist in the game is back from the original game which was released in 1999. Nemesis looks even more terrifying than his 1999 appearance. Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveira are also the lead characters alongside Nemesis. While compared to the previous versions of the game, Carlos' hair looks more like a post-apocalyptic zombie-killer in the upcoming game Resident Evil 3. The game will release in 2020. It is said that the game will officially be announced at the upcoming Game Awards. After the success, Resident Evil 2's remake is not at all a surprise that Capcom is working on a Resident Evil 3's remake too. The remake version of the game is said to be a Japanese version. Fans have already shown a lot of support for the previous versions and are excited for the upcoming version too.

