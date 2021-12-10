Roblox Down: Why Is Roblox Down Again? When Will It Be Back Up? Read All About The Outage

Only a month after its two-days long outage, Roblox is down yet again. As reported on social media platforms and down detector, Roblox has been down since around 03:00 AM IST today, December 10. The Roblox Status on Thursday night took to Twitter to note the number of active users in the game. Making the tweet at 10:11 PM on Thursday, Roblox Status claimed that there were 4,015,000+ active players and no service outages. However, the tweet was faced with replies from other users who claimed the game to have crashed.

While the official account of the online gaming platform on Twitter has not released any information yet, thousands of users have taken to social media to report issues. Previously, there had been some login issues on the platform but that was not as widespread and problematic as this one. Now, users have to take to their social media to note that they were facing an outage. Keep reading to know more about what happened to Roblox today, why is Roblox not working and more details.

why is Roblox down again?

The investigation team of the game is yet unaware of the issue and has not released a cause yet. The player count on the platform has decreased from over three million before the outage began due to the outage this morning. Only an hour after the outage began, several users noted that they couldn’t log in to the game and were facing disruption. Several others noted that the game showed an authentication error, as the game displayed "Unable to verify that you have access to this experience. Please try again later," while trying to play. The global online gaming platform had marked the last major outage as a service disruption and currently, many players across the world are expecting a similar piece of confirmation from the Roblox team.

When will Roblox be back up?

A popular question on the social media platform among the gaming community would be - is Roblox still down? Yes, the platform is still down and there is no official confirmation as to when will Roblox be back up. While, down detector has confirmed the outage of the platform, the official engineers of the game is yet to confirm the same. Earlier in October, the game had faced a similar outage which went on to last for over a day. Roblox engineers then acknowledged the outage and said that the game will be up for playing in hours, while they didn’t disclose the exact cause of the outage.

