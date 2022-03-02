Russia To Be Removed From FIFA 22, NHL Games By EA Sports Over Ukraine Invasion

Video game developer EA Sports has announced that it is removing Russia's national team and all Russian clubs from FIFA 22 in retaliation to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Releasing a statement on Twitter, EA Sports FIFA said, "EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine". It further said that the company has initiated the process of removing Russian teams from all EA Sports FIFA products including FIFA 22, FIFA mobile and FIFA Online.

"We're also actively evaluating related changes and to other areas of the game. We will keep our communities up to date on any actions taken, and thank players for their patience as we work through these updates", the statement further read.

A statement from EA SPORTS FIFA: pic.twitter.com/v3pZvpblgS — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 2, 2022

Russia removed from NHL games as well

In addition to FIFA 22, EA Sports is removing Russia from NHL games as well as it offers its support to Ukraine against Russian aggression. Only this time, it is removing Russia's ally Belarus as well. The official Twitter handle of EA SPORTS NHL also released a statement that read, "Following the IIHF's suspension of all Russian and Belarusian national and club teams from IIHF competitions, we will be removing these teams from NHL 22 within the coming weeks. We stand with the people of Ukraine and join the voices around the world calling for peace".

A statement from EA SPORTS NHL: pic.twitter.com/2uX4h55ok4 — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) March 2, 2022

This comes after the International football associations FIFA and UEFA along with the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) kicked out Russia from participating in any of their events.

Russia kicked out of International competitions

As a result of the invasion of Ukraine, FIFA kicked out Russia from the World Cup 2022 play-offs until further notice. The IIHF too followed the decision and suspended Russian teams from participating in its competitions. The sporting body suspended Belarusian teams as well for supporting Russia's ill intentions. EUFA, on the other hand, has already stripped Russia the rights of hosting this season's UEFA Champions League Final. Scheduled for May 28, the event will now be organised in Paris at Saint Denis instead of St. Petersburg.